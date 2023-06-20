The Tomatoes Are Back: Derek Ramsay Recreates the 'Pare, Pulis Ako' Ad With Chris Hemsworth

(SPOT.ph) Remember seeing actor Derek Ramsay's anti-piracy campaign where he chases and arrests a guy for illegally recording a movie? If you're a low-key fan of the ad and the memes, you'll love this new version with none other than Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

Netflix brought together the two action stars to recreate the Filipino-favorite "Pare, Pulis Ako" video, this time to promote Hemsworth newly-released action movie Extraction 2.



Also read:

Chris Hemsworth Was Actually Lit on Fire Several Times for Extraction 2

Extraction 2, Black Mirror, The Witcher Season 3 + More Exciting Titles Coming to Netflix This June

What went down in Derek Ramsay and Chris Hemsworth's new "Pare Pulis Ako" ad

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the 1:38-minute long video, Ramsay, who plays a cop, apprehends a guy trying to open a car at an indoor parking lot. He taps the guy's shoulder, shows him his badge, before a chase ensues.

Evading arrest, the suspect collides with two women, sending documents flying, and yes, the tomatoes. They are back and unfortunately stepped on in this ad.

Ramsay tracked him down to a hotel room, where the occupant a.k.a. Hemsworth, beats him to handcuffing the suspect.

When Hemsworth asks who he was, Ramsay answers with the viral line "pulis ako".

Don't believe it? Watch it here:

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now