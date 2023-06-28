P500 for Taylor Swift, Simple Plan: Remember How Much Cheaper Concert Tickets Were in the Early 2010s?

(SPOT.ph) It only cost P2 for General Admission tickets to The Beatles’ concert at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in 1966. Flash forward around half a century later and now, you'll need at least P2,500 to see international acts.

We can chalk it up to inflation, but the complicated logistics of concert tours is mostly to blame. There’s venue rental, stage setup, lighting and sound equipment, security, and transportation to account for as performances become more extravagant. Still, we miss the time when concert prices weren’t so out of reach. In a matter of 10 years, ticket prices for the VIP section skyrocketed from less than P10,000 to over P20,000.

Case in point: the recently announced Coldplay show to be held at the Philippine Arena in 2024 has a VIP package reaching over P45,000. Meanwhile, Philippine Concerts is estimating Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour to cost up to P52,000 for VIP packages in the Philippines based on adjusted U.S. pricing (a possible silver lining to her not going here?).

Let’s take a look back in time when a P500 was enough for a seat, not just keychain merchandise, and when SVIP sections weren't a thing yet:

Here's a throwback to Philippine concert ticket prices in the early 2010s:

Bruno Mars - P800 to P5,800 (2011)

When Bruno Mars came here for the first time for his Doo-wops & Hooligans Tour, the nearest seats to the stage would cost a reasonable P5,800. By his fourth visit, this same amount is only enough to buy UBB seats—the second to the last section of the Philippine Arena.

David Archuleta - P500 to P4,500 (2011)

Fall Out Boy - P845 to P4,755 (2013)

Taylor Swift - P500 to P12,000 (2011)

Ticket prices for Taylor Swift's Speak Now concert in 2011 was arguably more expensive for its time, but at least General Admission was still manageable at P500.

Paramore - P550 to P3,950 (2010)

Paramore was already big with international hits like Misery Business and The Only Exception when they set foot in the Philippines in 2011. Even then, it would only cost fans P4,000 to see the rock band up close and personal.

Maroon 5 - P1,272 to P5,830 (2011)

Usher - P624 to P6,236 (2010)

Avril Lavigne - P850 to P7,050 (2014)

Justin Bieber - P750 to P8,000 (2011)

Nevermind that it was more than 10 years ago, can you imagine VIP tickets to a Justin Bieber concert for P8,000? The 2022 Purpose World Tour had fans spending P23,360 on a concert that never even pushed through. It was a tough time for everyone.

2NE1 - P800 to P8,500 (2011)

Simple Plan - P500 to P4,500 (2012)

Westlife - P600 to P4,500 (2011)

Last February, Westlife returned to give Manila a performance of a lifetime. This time around, the VIP section costs P13,650—three times what it used to be in 2011. Still, it's a bargain compared to the usual P20,000 ticket price we expect for VIP seating today.

