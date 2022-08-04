This Year's Cinemalaya Features a Filipino Boxer Story, a Bingo-Addicted Lola, and a Baseball Player at War

(SPOT.ph) While some may resort to handing out free tickets in order to achieve their landslide victory—oops, sorry, we meant "successful opening day"—Filipinos with true passions for cinema and insightful historical accounts will be headed out to see the visions and hear the stories of the less amplified voices in Philippine cinema through this year's Cinemalaya.

More than the month of August being the Buwan ng Wika, it'll also be the month the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will kick off with in-person screenings back inside cinemas for the first time since the festival went online in 2020. Cinemalaya begins on Friday, August 5th, and the screening schedules for the first month of August has been officially revealed.

Here's the official Cinemalaya 2022 film line-up:

The 18th Cinemalaya Festival with the timely title of "Breaking Through the Noise" features 11 full-length feature films on their line-up. The standouts include Ginhawa, a rags-to-riches story of a Filipino boxer who discovers the sport isn't what he'd dreamed it would be; Retirada, a film about a retired government official who gets addicted to bingo; and Kargo, a road trip movie about a woman seeking out the person who killed her family in a car accident.

There are also a couple of war films; Bula sa Langit, about a young soldier returning home from the Marawi war, and The Baseball Player, about a child soldier who trains to become a baseball player, only to get caught up in the mix when another war breaks out.

Don't worry, there are lighter, popcorn flicks as well, such as Batsoy, a fantasy-adventure story from the perspective of kids on the search for some batsoy; Angkas, a magic realist, road trip centered on friendship; and Blue Room, a film about students who get wrongfully arrested over drug possessions—but this film is apparently a comedy.

Here's the Cinemalaya 2022 schedule for screenings:

Cinemalaya films will be playing at Tanghalang Pambansa theaters located in Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City. Additionally, the films will be playing at Ayala Cinemas Glorietta, Trinoma, Manila Bay (for P250), and Capitol Central and Centrio (for P230), as well as in SM Cinemas Megamall, Baguio, Clark, Dasmariñas, and Legaspi (for P250). Below are the exact screening schedules for each film:

Leonor Will Never Die

Friday, August 5 - 6:00 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Bakit Di Mo Sabihin?

Saturday, August 6 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Main Theater) with filmmaker talkback

Sunday, August 7 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Wednesday, August 10 - 3:50 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Wednesday, August 10 - 6:15 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Thursday, August 11 - 2:00 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Friday, August 12 - 12:45 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Sunday, August 14 - 6:10 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Tuesday, August 16 - 11:30 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Kargo

Saturday, August 6 - 6:15 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Monday, August 8 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Wednesday, August 10 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Wednesday, August 10 - 6:10 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas) with filmmaker talkback

Thursday, August 11 - 7:00 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Saturday, August 13 - 12:45 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater) with filmmaker talkback

Saturday, August 13 - 1:30 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Sunday, August 14 - 11:30 a.m. (SM Cinemas)

Bula sa Langit

Saturday, August 6 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Monday, August 8 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater) with filmmaker talkback

Tuesday, August 9 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Wednesday, August 10 - 8:30 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Thursday, August 11 - 4:30 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Thursday, August 11 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Friday, August 12 - 1:30 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Sunday, August 14 - 7:00 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Retirada

Sunday, August 7 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Tuesday, August 9 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Thursday, August 11 - 3:50 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas) with filmmaker talkback

Thursday, August 11 - 6:15 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Friday, August 12 - 4:30 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Saturday, August 13 - 6:15 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater) with filmmaker talkback

Saturday, August 13 - 8:30 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Monday, August 15 - 11:30 a.m. (SM Cinemas)

Blue Room

Sunday, August 7 - 6:15 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Wednesday, August 10 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Thursday, August 11 - 6:10 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Thursday, August 11 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Friday, August 12 - 6:15 PM (CCP Studio Theater) with filmmaker talkback

Friday, August 12 - 7:00 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Sunday, August 14 - 2:00 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Sunday, August 14 - 8:30 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

The Baseball Player

Sunday, August 7 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Tuesday, August 9 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater) with filmmaker talkback

Thursday, August 11 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Thursday, August 11 - 8:30 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Friday, August 12 - 2:00 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Friday, August 12 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Sunday, August 14 - 1:30 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Monday, August 15 - 7:00 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Kaluskos

Sunday, August 7 -6:15 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater) with filmmaker talkback

Monday, August 8 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Wednesday, August 10 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Thursday, August 11 - 11:30 a.m. (SM Cinemas)

Friday, August 12 - 3:50 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Saturday, August 13 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Monday, August 15 - 4:30 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Monday, August 15 - 6:10 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Batsoy

Sunday, August 7 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater) with filmmaker talkback

Monday, August 8 - 6:15 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Wednesday, August 10 - 7:00 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Wednesday, August 10 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Friday, August 12 - 6:10 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Friday, August 12 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Saturday, August 13 - 4:30 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Sunday, August 14 - 3:50 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Ginhawa

Saturday, August 6 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Tuesday, August 9 - 6:15 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Wednesday, August 10 - 4:30 p.m. (SM Cinemas) with filmmaker talkback

Thursday, August 11 - 6:15 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater) with filmmaker talkback

Saturday, August 13 - 12:45 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Saturday, August 13 - 2:00 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Saturday, August 13 - 3:50 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Monday, August 15 - 8:30 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Angkas

Saturday, August 6 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater) with filmmaker talkback

Monday, August 8 - 9:00 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Wednesday, August 10 - 11:30 a.m. (SM Cinemas)

Wednesday, August 10 - 6:15 p.m. (CCP Studio Theater)

Friday, August 12 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Friday, August 12 - 8:30 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

Saturday, August 13 - 7:00 p.m. (SM Cinemas)

Monday, August 15 - 3:50 p.m. (Ayala Cinemas)

12 Weeks

Saturday, August 6 - 6:15 PM (CCP Studio Theater)

Tuesday, August 9 - 9:00 PM (CCP Main Theater)

Wednesday, August 10 - 2:00 PM (SM Cinemas)

Thursday, August 11 - 3:30 PM (CCP Studio Theater)

Friday, August 12 - 6:15 PM (CCP Main Theater)

Saturday, August 13 - 6:10 PM (Ayala Cinemas)

Sunday, August 14 - 4:30 PM (SM Cinemas)

Tuesday, August 16 - 3:50 PM (Ayala Cinemas)

Delikado

Saturday, August 13 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

We Don't Dance for Nothing

Saturday, August 13 - 6:15 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

Saturday, August 13 - 3:30 p.m. (CCP Main Theater)

How to Buy Cinemalaya 2022 Festival Passes:

You can get Cinemalaya festival passes at the CCP Box Office or by creating an account on their official website and filling out a Cinemalaya 18 Festival Pass form. Festival passes go for about P2,500 each.

As of Thursday, August 4, festival passes purchased online are sold out.

For more information, check out the official Cinemalaya Facebook page.

