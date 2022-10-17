First BTS Member Set to Enlist Soon, BigHit Music Says

(SPOT.ph) Kim Seok-Jin, known by his stage name Jin, will be the first BTS member to enlist under the South Korean government's mandatory military service for men, according to a BigHit Music statement released on October 17, just two days after the seven-piece band's free concert in Busan that attracted over 50 million viewers.

The free performance in Busan's Asiad Stadium is in support of the port city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030. At its end, Jin announced that he would be releasing a single some time in October, two months after member J-hope debuted as a soloist—the first one from the band.

"Group member Jin will initiate the the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government," BigHit Music said.

The remaining six members will proceed with enlistment based on their own schedules. In South Korea, all men aged 18 and up are required to enlist by the age of 28, serving anywhere between 18 to 21 months depending on assignment.

BTS enlistment order

All seven members of BTS got a two-year extension in December 2020 following an ammendment to the military service law, allowing them to postpone enlistment.

Jin, who turns 30 in international age this December and is the oldest member of BTS, must serve as stated. The other members are expected to follow in the coming years.

"Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," BigHit Music added.

BigHit Music assured fans that there was more in store for BTS in the years to come.

"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there's much more yet to come in the years ahead of BTS."

