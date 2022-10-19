Millennials, The Teletubbies are Back on Netflix for Your Childhood Nostalgia

(SPOT.ph) "Over the hills and far away, Teletubbies come to play." Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po are back in a reboot of the children's show Teletubbies premiering in November on Netflix.

In a trailer for the reboot of the preschool show, the colorful foursome strolls in green hills--reminiscent of the iconic series Gen Z and younger millennials grew up watching.

"Teletubbies love the Tiddlytubbies and the Teletubbies love each other very much," the trailer teased before introducing each Teletubby.

Remember the Sun Baby?

New "Sun babies" are also featured in the trailer which teased new "wonder-filled adventures" for the Teletubbies.

After premiering in 1997, the colorful Teletubbies have become pop culture icons for their unique antennas and for bearing television screens on their bellies.

Watch the trailer for the new Teletubbies reboot below:

