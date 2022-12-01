Entertainment Movies, Music, TV

These Artists, Tracks + Albums Topped Spotify Philippines' Wrapped for 2022

Which ones made your list?

by Clara Rosales
A day ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
spotify wrapped 2022
PHOTO BY Spotify Philippines

(SPOT.ph) December means Christmas get-togethers, shopping, insufferable traffic, and making your personalized Spotify Wrapped for 2022 your entire personality trait on social media for at least a week. You've cried your heart out to Taylor Swift and vibed to BTS, now how does it compare to the rest of the country's listening habits? Spotify Philippines just unveiled the top artists and tracks that defined the Filipino listening experience for this year.

Also read: Spotify Wrapped 2022 Has Arrived, Here's How to Get Yours

Check out the artists and tracks that topped Spotify Wrapped 2022 in the Philippines:

Top Artists

spotify wrapped 2022
PHOTO BY Spotify Philippines
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Top Local Artists

spotify wrapped 2022
PHOTO BY Spotify Philippines

Top Albums

spotify wrapped 2022
PHOTO BY Spotify Philippines
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

Top Local Tracks

spotify wrapped 2022
PHOTO BY Spotify Philippines

Top Tracks

spotify wrapped 2022
PHOTO BY Spotify Philippines
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

You're not seeing double—despite the bombastic music releases from foreign artists like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and BTS, local music still reigned supreme. These five tracks beat out music from other regions. Talk about Pinoy pride!

Top Spotify Playlists

spotify wrapped 2022
PHOTO BY Spotify Philippines

Top Podcasts

spotify wrapped 2022
PHOTO BY Spotify Philippines
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Top Podcast Genres

spotify wrapped 2022
PHOTO BY Spotify Philippines

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Spotify Spotify Wrapped 2022
Explore Spot.ph
topicStreamingtopicSale AlertstopicMoneytopicResortstopicEverything ChocolatetopicRoadtest
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories