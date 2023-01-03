My New Year's Resolution is to Stick to My Resolutions

(SPOT.ph) In the second half of 2022, Venice broke up with her boyfriend of nine years, got diagnosed with PCOS and prediabetes, and lost a loved one which led to her losing 12 kilograms in three months. While it was a rocky start to her weight loss journey, she said it became her motivation to embrace a healthier lifestyle come 2023.

Venice said she's veering away from a generic new year's resolutions like achieving happiness and being more content in life. Just like any other goal, new year's resolutions have to be smart and clear to be achievable, which for Venice means working out at least three times a week for happy hormones and gradually removing rice and soda from her diet to control her prediabetes.

"I was devastated that I couldn’t even eat or sleep for weeks which made me start to lose weight. I’ve decided to continue the weight loss and focus on becoming better rather than feeling the pain... Thankfully at the start of the year, I was back to having a healthy BMI and I plan to continue the same routine to achieve my weight goal by mid-year," she told SPOT.ph.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

More than a tradition, resolutions give us personal goals to aim for in the coming year. It makes for a good end-of year accomplishment report on Instagram too, if we made a habit out of it and keep it until December.

"New year gives us an opportunity to start anew or change some habits from the previous year. By setting these resolutions at the start of the year, it gives us hope that we can continue this until the end of 2023," she said.

Also read:

Try These Money-Making New Year's Resolutions For a Prosperous 2023

New Year, New Work: How to Find a Job at the Start of the Year

Start Here if Investing Money is Your New Year's Resolution





Why do we set new year's resolutions?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Making -- and breaking -- resolutions have been practiced for over 4,000 years, when Babylonians welcome the new year by returning their borrowed farm equipment just in time for farming season and by promising to pay their debts (louder for the people at the back). The Romans adopted this and made sacrifices to Janus, the two-faced god of beginnings and transitions, as they vowed good behavior for the new year.

Nowadays, resolutions are pledges for fresh start at the beginning of the calendar year, a blank slate to get things right this time, said clinical psychologist Joseph Marquez.

"Aware naman tayo na meron tayong maling ginagawa o we believe na may habit na hindi healthy para sa atin so when we say new year, we try something new that we want to do to make ourselves feel good, to help ourselves be better," he told SPOT.ph.

Are you one of those who ditch New Year's resolutions early in the year? Don't be devastated. According to a study, about 80% of those who set their new year's resolutions will fail and most will lose the will to push through it by mid-February, partially because of unreasonable expectations and self-sabotage. So how do we keep our new year's resolutions this time? Form healthy habits, said Marquez.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Sometimes there are days na we're so preoccupied with other things na nakakalimutan na natin ang mga bagay-bagay. If you were to develop a habit, you have to do it regularly para may muscle memory para automatic response ang mangyayari."

How to make and keep new year's resolutions

Be realistic

Don't overwhelm yourself with unattainable goals like having six pack abs after a week-long workout or suddenly being able to wake up earlier than usual for your morning jog. Set SMART goals: specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound, said Marquez.

If your plan is to quit smoking or give up drinking soda, don't go cold turkey. Removing it gradually from your system allows your body to adjust, he said.

"Gusto kasi agad nila, automatic, January 1 bibiglain nila. New year's resoution nga e so it means you have the entire year to do it. Spread it out."

Be aware of triggers

Do you smoke more when you're stressed at work or you're with smoker friends? Knowing your triggers can help you prepare for alternative responses the next time the urge arises, said Marquez.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Forgive yourself if you backslide

It's okay if you ate two cups of rice in one sitting when you promised to consume just one per meal. You still have the rest of the year, even the following year to change that habit.

"Nothing is linear when it comes to forming habits. There will be times na magba-backslide ka and mag-step back ka talaga and you have to accept that. Kung 'di natin magawa, it's okay, meron pa tayong chance to do it again," Marquez the psychologist said.

Celebrate small wins

When checking your grander goals in life, zoom in every once in a while to see and celebrate the small goals you've achieved, he said.

"Sa goal of losing weight, akala mo lang walang nangyayari pero mapapansin mo lalo kang lumalakas, mas may energy ka. Ang maganda dito is looking not only physically good but also inside of you, you feel good, you feel okay."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Remember your motivations

Always go back to the reason and inspiration why you made these resolutions in the first place. Embracing a low-fat diet because high cholesterol runs in the family? No more adding to cart of the latest budol finds so you can save and invest more? Fighting the urge to watch another episode because you want to wake up refreshed the following morning without the help of coffee?

"Kung talagang decided and disciplined ka at kaya mo tiisin urges mo na bumalik sa dati, that's good for you. For other people na hindi kaya 'yung ganun, you have to remember the reason you want to go back."

Do it for yourself, not for others

Nobody will remind you by mid-year why you haven't achieved your personal goals yet except yourself, said Marquez.

"Maganda dito, may goal ka, may ginagawa ka para sa sarili mo... It doesn't matter kung di ma-notice ng ibang tao, ang mahalaga napapansin mo 'yung changes."