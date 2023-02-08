Get Onions for as Low as P210 a Kilo Straight From Farmers at This Online Market

(SPOT.ph) Almost everyone is hard-pressed for affordable onions. Produce has been valuable now more than ever and while we're finding different ways to put food on the table, farmers rely solely on their harvest to put food on theirs. Hit two birds with one stone by checking out Komunal Market, an online alternative market selling both white and red onions for as low as P210 a kilo until February 10 to support local farmers from Nueva Ecija.

How to order onions online

In partnership with Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo (or @saka__ph on Instagram), Komunal Market launched Sibuyas Rescue, an effort to pay farmers a fair amount for their harvest of onions.

The onions are priced at P190 per kilo at the request of farmers, with an additional P20 to cover logistical arrangements. Orders will be accepted until Friday only. White onions will be delivered the week of February 12 to 18, while red onions will be delivered the week of February 16 to March 4.

To order, simply visit Komunal Market's website.

Helping farmers

Sibuyas Rescue will last only until February 10. "For future rescues, we will announce when there are local farmers in need of help selling their produce at fair market price," Komunal Market said.

"Farming onions is incredibly labor intensive and capital intensive. Costs such as rent of land (as most farmers still do not own the land they till), rent of equipment, binhi, fertilizers, salaries, and post-harvest storage have forced farmers to declare a loss almost every harvest season," Komunal Market said in its post.

For other vegetables, fruits, and produce you may need for dishes cooked at home, the alternative market offers weekly deliveries from Area 17, Quezon City. Their Weekly Basket comes with pre-selected produce, but you can also Build Your Own Basket from that week's selection.

For more information, visit Komunal Market's website and check out Komunal Market's Instagram page.