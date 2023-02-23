It's Official: February 24 Is a Special Non-Working Day

(SPOT.ph) President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday declared February 24, 2023, Friday a special non-working day, meaning a surprise three-day weekend for Filipinos.

Also read: LIST: 2023 Holidays in the Philippines With 7 Long Weekends

Proclamation No. 167 was issued to "enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics."

The celebration of the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary may be moved from Saturday, February 25, to Friday, February 24, "provided that the historical significance of EDSA People Power Anniversary is maintained," the proclamation said.

Also read:

You Deserve Vacation Leaves, Why Do You Feel Guilty?

How Many Paid Leaves Are Workers Entitled to Under the PH Labor Code?

What is a special non-working day?

Employees working on such type of day will not receive any payment unless their company has a favorable policy in place.

If ever an employee reports for work on that day, they will be paid an additional 30% of their regular pay, which adds up to 130% for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Any overtime work should be compensated with an additional 30% of their hourly rate on the day.

If the special non-working day happens to fall on a day off, workers should be paid an additional 50% of their basic wage for the first eight hours. Overtime work is met with an additional 30% of their hourly rate.

Also read:

Two Generations on Martial Law: A New Podcast Takes a Close Look at the Dark Regime

Dear Toni, We Didn't Live Through Marcos Years and Our Anger is Valid

'Our Blood is Boiling': Marcos Victims Angry as Son Closes in on Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos