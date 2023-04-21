Generic Medicine Isn't Low in Quality + Other Common Drug Myths, Debunked

(SPOT.ph) Are you brand-conscious when it comes to medicines? It isn't surprising in a country where we call a painkiller Biogesic instead of paracetamol. But it's worth knowing how branded differs from generics, and why generic medicine is cheaper than its branded counterparts.

Regardless whether a medicine is branded or generic, it's best to note that both can work to ease your pain and heal you. It all boils down to your preference and budget.

Branded vs generic medicine: What's the difference?

Drugs may bear two names: the brand itself, which comes from the company that produced the drug; and its generic name, which mentions the scientifically and internationally recognized active ingredient used. What we're sure of is, every drug has a generic name. In the Philippines, you can always spot the generic name immediately on top of the brand name.

So what's the branded name and what's the generic name, exactly? When you need to pop a tablet or two for your headache, you look for the medicine with the generic name paracetamol but if you want it branded, you ask the pharmacist for Biogesic, one of its many branded names locally. When diarrhea strikes, you may need a loperamide, with brands Imodium and Diatabs top of mind for Filipinos.

Let's debunk the myths surrounding generic medicine

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Myth: Generic medicine isn't as effective as branded ones.

Being generic doesn't make a medicine less effective as both branded and generic medicine use the same active ingredient. It's just a matter of preference. In fact, drug outlets, drug stores, and pharmacies should inform customers of the generic drug name so they can exercise their right to choose which brand they prefer, according to the Generics Act of 1988.

“Pareho lang iyan ng ibibigay na effectiveness para sa binili n'yo o purpose ng gamot na iyon as long as the Food and Drug Administration has given its clearance or authorization for that specific product," said Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Myth: Generic medicine isn't safe.

All medicines, both branded and generic, go through a series of inspection under the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration to assure they're safe and of the highest quality, according to RHEA Generics.

"Generic drugs work the same as brand name drugs in that they have the same quality, strength, suggested dosage, intended use, route of administration, effects, and side effects," said Makati Med.

Myth: Generic medicine is low in quality that's why it's cheap.

Generic medicines can be up to 85% cheaper than its branded counterparts, but it has nothing to do with quality.

For context, companies pay for development and marketing of the innovative drugs, which are often groundbreaking, according to Pfizer. It also has patent protection—which it pays for—giving companies exclusive rights to make, use, or sell the product until the patent expires.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Once the patent expires, other companies can create a copy of the original medicine priced cheaper as they no longer have to undergo the development process for the drug.

“Ako po ay doktora at gumagamit ng generic. Lahat po kami sa Department of Health, 'pag kami ay bumibili ng gamot generic po lahat ng gamit ng Department of Health sa aming mga programa at maganda naman po ang outcome ng mga programa ng Department of Health," said Vergeire.