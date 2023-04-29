You Can Get a Free Mental Health Consultation in Genshin Impact, Mobile Legends

(SPOT.ph) Wanting to seek professional help but don't have the budget for it? If you're a gamer, here's some good news for you: avail free mental health consultations in-game by tapping "Healers" who can offer you healing in real life.

Licensed psychologists have entered the world of Genshin Impact and Mobile Legends for Mind You Mental Health Systems' House of Healers, an online safe space where young Filipino gamers can sign up and have access for one-on-one consultations so you can recharge your life level inside and outside the world of video games.

“With House of Healers, this is an exciting new avenue for us to be able to extend much-needed support to the gaming industry, in a language that can resonate more," said Mind You MHS CEO Yuri Marshall.

Some 3.6 million Filipinos suffer from some form of mental health issues in 2020, or the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Department of Health, noting that the numbers may still be low as mental health issues remain to be stigmatized in the Philippines. For every 100,000 Filipinos, there are only three mental health professionals, it said.

“The Philippines is currently facing a mental health crisis, especially among the youth who are feeling lost, disconnected, or misunderstood—while a lot clearly still needs to be done, we are seeing this as an opportunity to explore new and creative avenues to reach those in need,” he said.

Also read:

Stranger Things? Why Some Associate Gaming with the Devil

Do You Know a 'Video Game Addict'? Here's Why You Shouldn't Judge

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

How to Sign Up for Free Mental Health Consultation in Genshin Impact, Mobile Legends

Meeting up with "Healers" in the games is the proverbial first step in your mental health journey through consultation. Once you're ready, you may register via this online form.

There, you will be asked to provide your name, email address, cellphone number, age, and in which game you'd like to have your session in. For April 29 and 30, you may pick between the 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. sessions.

You will also be asked to enter your UID or player name/ID. Once done, a Mind You representative will reach out to you for your session.

Take note that House of Healers is still on its soft launch so slots are limited.

In case you missed it or you would like to know more about gaming and mental health, you may also watch Mind You talks, including these topics on the power of community in gaming and how to use gaming in coping with anxiety and depression.