How to Avoid Getting Struck By Lightning During a Thunderstorm

(SPOT.ph) Two minors in General Trias, Cavite died on Thursday, May 25, after reportedly getting struck by lightning in two separate barangays, prompting authorities to issue reminders on what to do during thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms—localized rains accompanied by lightning and thunder—are more likely to occur especially during the afternoon and evening as the rainy season nears, which may be declared by the end of May or early June, state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a press briefing on Friday, May 26.

A 16-year-old construction worker in Barangay San Francisco got struck by lightning while he was preparing to leave the construction site. Some two kilometers north, in Barangay Pasong Camachile II, a 10-year-old who snuck out to fly a kite with his friends in an open field was struck dead by lightning, according to TeleRadyo's report.

How does lightning strike people?

It's not always a direct hit—there are other ways how lightning strikes people, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Direct strike

It happens when a person gets directly hit by lightning, which usually happens to victims in open areas. While it's not the most common way to get hit by lightning, it can be the most deadly.

"In most direct strikes, a portion of the current moves along and just over the skin surface (called flashover), and a portion of the current moves through the body—usually through the cardiovascular and/or nervous systems. The heat produced when lightning moves over the skin can produce burns, but the current moving through the body is of greatest concern," NOAA said.

Side flash

This happens when lightning hits a taller object near the victim, like a tree, and a portion of the current "jumps" from the object to the victim. It usually occurs when a person is within a foot or two of the object the lightning has hit.

"In essence, the person acts as a 'short circuit' for some of [the] energy in the lightning discharge."

Ground current

This happens when lightning strikes a tree or other object, and the energy travels to the ground surface. Aside from land, it can also travel on garage floors with conductive materials like steel and aluminum.

This causes the most lightning casualties as it covers a larger area, NOAA said. This is often fatal to livestock.

"Typically, the lightning enters the body at the contact point closest to the lightning strike, travels through the cardiovascular and/or nervous systems, and exits the body at the contact point farthest from the lightning."

Conduction

While metal does not attract lightning, it can provide a path for it to follow. This includes plugs in electrical outlets, water faucets, corded phones, and even windows and doors.

"Most indoor lightning casualties and some outdoor casualties are due to conduction. Whether inside or outside, anyone in contact with anything connected to metal wires, plumbing, or metal surfaces that extend outside is at risk."

Tips to Avoid Getting Hit by Lightning During Thunderstorms

While we can't predict when and where lightning strikes, here are some safety practices we can do to avoid it during thunderstorms, according to PAGASA Deputy Administrator Esperanza Cayanan:

Avoid open spaces where lightning can strike

Avoid playing in meadows or open fields

Avoid seeking shelter under trees

Avoid wet surfaces which can conduct electricity

Avoid swimming during thunderstorms

"'Pag may ganitong advisory ang PAGASA, hindi tayo dapat nasa labas, dapat nasa concrete na bahay tayo o concrete na puwedeng tayong safe. Hindi puwede do'n sa labas," said Cayanan.