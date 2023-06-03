Sick of Swiping Left? Try Your Hand at These Dating Apps

(SPOT.ph) Running out of options on Tinder? Still haven’t found the one? Perhaps it’s time to break free from the monotonous cycle of swiping left.

You know what they say: There’s plenty of fish in the sea, but maybe we’re stuck looking at a shallow pool over on Tinder. Why not explore the vast ocean of possibilities beyond seeing the same profiles over and over again? There’s a world full of dating apps out there. Don’t limit yourself to just one playing field.

Like people, each dating app offers its own unique strengths and features that cater to specific interests, dating philosophies, and relationship goals. Just be careful with the fatigue that comes with choice overload!

Other dating apps to try apart from Tinder

Bumble

Next to Tinder, Bumble is arguably the most popular dating app, known for its unique approach to empowering women. It requires women to make the first move by initiating conversations within 24 hours after matching. If the woman fails to start a conversation (or chooses not to—hey, a girl can change her mind), the match disappears. This encourages constant participation from both sides.

Beyond women empowerment, what’s great about Bumble is that it’s not bound to romance. The app also offers a safe and inclusive environment where users can find friendships and professional networking opportunities through Bumble for Friends and Bumble Bizz.

Bumble is available for download on iOS and Android.

Badoo

So you've probably heard of the term AFAM. Enter: Badoo.

You might not have heard of it, but one of Badoo's standout features is its massive user base in more than 190 countries. This global reach increases the chances of connecting with people from other backgrounds and cultures, making it the ideal platform for international dating.

Another notable aspect of Badoo is its focus on social networking. The app includes features such as profile verification, photo sharing, and the ability to connect with friends and followers. This combination allows users to expand social circles, share updates, and interact with others beyond the usual romance. Not to mention, this will significantly lessen the chances of encountering a catfish, too

Badoo is available for download on iOS and Android.

OkCupid

No other app promises matchmaking like OkCupid does. OkCupid is a well-established dating app that focuses on matching people based on compatibility.

Inside each profile are the answers to a lengthy questionnaire. The algorithm is tasked to match individuals with similar interests, values, and relationship goals. This way, users have no choice but to provide more in-depth information about themselves, which will hopefully result in meaningful connections that go beyond looks. The app's free messaging feature also encourages open communication—take that as you will.

OkCupid is available for download on iOS and Android.

Grindr

Grindr is a dating app designed specifically for the LGBTQ+ community. It offers a safe and inclusive platform for sexual minorities, specifically gay men, to connect and meet potential partners. Contrary to mainstream belief, Grindr is not just for hookups (no matter what people say).

For the most part, Grindr prioritizes location-based matching to promote more real-life connections via nearby matches. The app also has a grid-based profile layout, which allows users to view multiple profiles at once for easier selection.

Grindr is available for download on iOS and Android.

TanTan

Tantan is often referred to as the Chinese Tinder because of its similar swiping feature. Tantan allows users to swipe through profiles, and if both users swipe right, they can start a conversation. Sound familiar? Yup.

To help nervous singles, Tantan incorporates icebreaker questions as conversation starters. Users can choose from a variety of pre-set questions to ask matches. Beyond chatting, Tantan also has additional features like "Moments" where users can share photos and updates, enhancing the social aspect of the app (but is basically like Instagram Stories). It has gained popularity in China and other neighboring Asian countries, including the Philippines.

TanTan is available for download on iOS and Android.

HER

Where Grindr is more populated by gay men, HER is for women in the queer community who are proud or refuses to put a label on themselves. It’s a safe and inclusive app that is open to all genders, sexual orientations, and identities, with over 10 million international users. HER is not very known in the Philippines yet, but there is a growing demographic.

You can choose to put labels on the profile (if you’re out) or even go incognito so that no one can see you unless you express interest in them first. There’s a section on the profile where users can select whether they looking for a monogamous relationship or a polyamorous relationship—or maybe even that they're open for both.

HER is available for download on iOS and Android.

