Meet the Female Meralco Line Crew Who Makes Sure You Have Electricity 24/7

(SPOT.ph) Have you ever seen a female line crew climb poles to fix electrical lines? If you haven't, it isn't surprising. Power companies like Meralco remain to be traditionally male-dominated; and female electrical workers, especially those in the field, are practically unheard of.

In comes Jelly Jean Pugao, one of currently eight female Meralco line crews and among the first females in the Philippines to pioneer this role. She breaks gender role stereotypes and proves that her femininity wouldn't dictate her capability to deliver on a job in an industry that society deems to be a man's world.

"Para sa kapwa kong babae, ang masasabi ko lang, 'yung ganitong trabaho e napakalaking karangalan na bilang isang babae, ang trabaho mo ay panlalaki. Baligtad sa sinasabi ng iba na 'uy panlalaking trabaho 'yan, dapat hindi tayo d'yan.' Sa akin po, mas proud ako na ang trabaho ko panlalaki kasi bihira 'yun sa babae."

Meralco Line Crew Jelly Jean Pugao, a "Girly" Girl in a Man's World

Pugao is one of two in her department working as a line crew in the whole of Meralco, the only electric provider in Metro Manila and the largest private electric distribution utility company in the Philippines. So what does a line crew do? They are the ones you see climbing up the electrical posts for maintenance or emergency repairs, that's why one of the job requirements for them is to have no fear of heights.

Pugao said she never thought she would enter this job usually reserved for men. After all, in her own words, she's "girly."

"Nung 'di pa ako linewoman, nagme-majorette ako, pageant, ganun po," the 30-year-old from Baras, Rizal told SPOT.ph.

"Dati po talaga gusto ko talaga maging flight attendant kasi may height din, kaso sa hirap ng buhay, di kaya magpaaral ng tatay ko, so ako na lang 'yung pumasok sa ganitong trabaho kahit panlalaki para makatulong ako sa pamilya."

When her father, who was also a lineman, informed her there was a job opening for a line crew nine years ago, she applied for it. She was among the first ones to become a female line crew in Southeast Asia under the Meralco Linecrew Training Program in 2013.

"Marami akong beses na nag-isip kasi talagang umalis ako sa comfort zone ko kasi babaeng-babae ako tapos sumabak ako sa training. Napapaisip pa rin ako bakit ko pinasok 'yung ganung trabaho pero siyempre nga, may reason naman bait ka papasok sa ganun. Ang reason ko na tumulong sa pamilya, 'yun 'yung pinaghawakan ko talaga."

"Kahit sino po, hanggang ngayon, hindi sila makapaniwala na panlalaki ['yung work ko]."

She works 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a line crew at a Meralco substation, where electricity is converted into different voltages so electricity can be readily available to customers. Aside from being a linewoman, part of her daily routine is also to drive Meralco's basket truck, or those trucks used to lift line crew to poles or areas inaccessible from the ground.

Juggling Being a Line Crew and a Single Mom

Unlike some employees who can bring their work at home, Pugao's physically-demanding job requires her to always be onsite. After all, who would drive the truck and climb up the poles if she's not present? Because of this, she has to juggle her work—which sometimes requires her to render overtime—and being a single mother to her only son.

"Pagka talagang hindi ako makauwi, vini-video call ko na lang baby ko para makita n'ya ako pero talagang maninimbang ka kasi pareho mong gusto ginagawa mo: mahal mo 'yung trabaho mo, mahal mo anak mo, pero mas mananaig 'yung pagiging nanay mo."

"Lalo ako single mom ako, siyempre paparamdam mo sa anak mo na 'di siya kulang, paparamdam mo sa kanya na kahit wala siyang tatay, may mommy and daddy siya sa katayuan ko."

Pugao is thankful that her son, at the tender age of six, understands her job.

"Talagang ine-explain ko sa kanya kasi minsan dadating ako don [sa bahay], pagod ako. Awa naman ng Diyos napakabait ng anak ko. Minsan pa magsasalita siya, 'sige mommy paglaki ko, ako na lang magwo-work ng work mo kasi pang-boy naman 'yun," Pugao said.

"Sabi ko anak, paglaki mo, kahit anong trabaho pasukin mo, 'wag lang masama, basta kikita ka ng pera."

It also helps that Pugao's coworkers understand her need to be with her kid, she said. It's one of the reasons why, despite thoughts of applying for other jobs that she felt are more suited for women, she wouldn't leave her post.

"Napakabait ng mga boss ko. Pag nagpaalam ako tungkol sa anak ko, sa pamilya ko, hindi naman nila ako hinahadlangan. Di naman sila nagdadalawang isip. Napakasarap na may kasama ka ring ganun talaga kaya magse-stay ka rin [sa trabaho]."

"'Yung pakikisama naman ng mga tao dito sa Meralco talagang tatagal ka kasi kahit babae ka, hindi ka nila itatrato na lalaki talaga, mag-e-enjoy ka naman po talaga."

This April, Meralco will add 13 more women to its roster of female line crews as part of its commitment to increase women's representation in its workforce. Pugao has nothing but encouragement for those who will follow in her footsteps.

"'Pag nagmamaneho ako, titingin sa akin mga tao na 'yung babaeng 'yun, nasa truck. Masasabi ko lang sa kapwa ko babae, kung gusto nila 'to, i-push nila kasi pagdating naman sa ganitong trabaho, aalagaan naman ang safety nila."