You Can Now Add-to-Cart Fresh Philippine Mangoes in Australia

(SPOT.ph) Pinoys abroad, do you miss snacking on sweet, sweet carabao mangoes? If you're in Australia, you're in luck: The Philippine and Australian governments partnered to bring these sweet mangoes from Manila to the land down under.

The Philippines' national fruit is known for its sweetness, and for the longest time, the only Philippine mango that Australians could get access to year-round were dried mangoes, the Philippine Embassy in Canberra said in a press release.

By exporting Philippines' beloved fruit with the help of logistics provider FastboxPh and 1Export, Filipinos and Australians alike now have access to these mangoes throughout the year. To compare, Australia can only produce mangoes from September to April.

“It is now time for Aussies to enjoy our much beloved fruit in the Philippines,” Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega said in a statement.

How to order fresh Philippine mangoes in Australia

Those in Australia can sign up at /CarabaoMango.Au to pre-order mangoes from the Philippines. The flat price is Australian $110 (around P4,100) per case plus delivery fees and other applicable transaction charges.

The minimum for orders is five cases. There is no maximum limit.

Sizes range from small to extra large mangoes. Here's how many mangoes you can get:

In the order form, you will be asked to input your name, e-mail, mobile number, and delivery address.

The website accepts credit/debit card payments, as well as PayPal. If you are eligible, you can pay via installments, too.

Ready to order? Create an account on the website and start adding to cart.