What's in a Former President's Playlist? Noynoy Aquino Had Spice Girls and Ogie Alcasid

(SPOT.ph) Ever wondered what's in the playlist of a Philippine president? The late president Benigno Aquino III, or PNoy, turned out to be an audiophile whose musical appreciation ranged from jazz to '90s pop based on a glimpse into his private playlists.

The late president's personally-curated playlists, with songs by Apo Hiking Society and Spice Girls, plus some hugot tunes even, were sang by his close friends at the star-studded benefit concert PNoy's Playlist: The Concert. The Areté art center at his alma mater Ateneo de Manila University was turned into his private music room on August 11 to raise funds for the university's Benigno Simeon Aquino Scholarship Endowment.

A sneak peek into ex-President Noynoy Aquino's playlist

Those close to Aquino remembered the 15th president of the Philippines as a music lover who listened to a wide variety of genres through speakers. More than 8,600 CDs in his collection were labeled with serial numbers, and unlike the younger generation that organizes their playlist on the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, his "liked" songs were marked with a star on a yellow pad paper, according to his former aide JC Casimiro. (His beloved CD collection was donated to Ateneo after he passed.)

Among his favorites were "Kanlungan," sang by none other than one of his closest friends in the industry, Noel Cabangon. He also joined APO Hiking Society's Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo in singing "Awit ng Barkada" after the two performed Aquino's "senti mood" songs "Pumapatak na Naman ang Ulan" and "Mahirap Magmahal ng Syota ng Iba."

Friends remembered the country's only bachelor president as a "true romantic" who loved "Araw-Gabi" (performed by Cabangon and Lara Maigue during the concert), "Ligaw Tingin" (Leah Navarro), and his live-band favorite "Fallin'" (Maigue). Ogie Alcasid, who was also one of Aquino's friends, sang "Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang?" and "Kailangan Kita," which had a permanent space in Aquino's digital Walkman, according to his close friends.

To remember his parents, Senator Ninoy Aquino and President Cory Aquino, PNoy used to play "The Impossible Dream" (performed by Mike Shimamoto), a song often associated with the late senator's hope for Filipino freedom during martial law.

Despite his ups and downs with the church—with Aquino known for pushing for the passage of the Reproductive Health Bill in 2012—he turned to music and faith during trying times. His former spokesperson Abi Valte spoke of how he always listened to "Bukas Palad." In fact, among the last songs he listened to before he died on June 24, 2021 was from a Bukas Palad album, including the track "Panalangin sa Pagiging Bukas Palad" (performed by the Playlist Singers).

PNoy was also a lover of jazz so much so that he has a compilation named "JAZZ MA COOL", a name he came up with when he was still in college for relaxing jazz tunes to cool his head, according to his friend and former Cabinet Secretary Rene Almendras. This included Deedee Bridgewater's "It’s The Falling in Love" (performed by the Playlist Singers).

But Aquino wasn't a stranger to fun tunes. His staff will always sing to Spice Girl's "Wannabe" (performed by Navarro, Mitch Valdez, Pinky Marquez) whenever he would play it, and friends would hear him sing "I'm Too Sexy", his “pang-asar sa mga kaibigan” song, playfully sang by the trio during the concert.

Also part of his setlist was Estudyante Blues as "ako ang nakikita, ako ang nasisisi, ako ang laging may kasalanan" line was reportedly how he would describe his presidency. Another favorite work anthem? "Manila Girl."

Post-presidency, Aquino largely kept a low profile, calling himself 'Citizen Noy' and only appearing in public when necessary: to explain the Dengvaxia controversy in 2017, and to join former Justice Secretary and then senator Leila de Lima supporters in calling for her release in 2019. As his pampakalma, he would listen to "Here's to Life."

Aquino died in his sleep on June 24, 2021 at age 61 after he succumbed to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was survived by his sisters Ballsy, Pinky, Viel, and Kris and their families.

For those who want to donate to the Benigno Simeon Aquino III Scholarship Endowment Fund, they may reach the Ateneo’s Office of Admissions and Aid at scholarships.ls@ateneo.edu or call (+63) 919 063 2376, (+632) 8426-6001 loc. 5154 and 5155, and (+632) 8426-6075.

