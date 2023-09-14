Coming Soon: A Roxas Boulevard Promenade With Futsal Field, Pet Park

(SPOT.ph) If you’re living near Roxas Boulevard and want to escape to green spaces in this urban jungle, here’s something to look forward to: a promenade along Roxas Boulevard is in the works, with the goal of addressing the lack of open and green spaces in Metro Manila.

The pet-friendly space was introduced in a groundbreaking ceremony by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA). It may open just in time for Christmas this 2023.

“The Roxas Boulevard Promenade Project is not just about creating a park; it is about creating a space where families can bond, advocate fitness, a place of recreation and leisure, and a place to breathe. This project is the first of many projects that will represent a harmonious blend of urban development and green spaces, designed to enhance the quality of life for all residents of Metropolitan Manila,” MMDA acting chairman Don Artes said.

What we know so far about the Roxas Boulevard Promenade

Visit the Roxas Boulevard Promenade is an offshoot of the Adopt-A-Park project, where the goal is to develop or rehabilitate underutilized spaces in Metro Manila. It will stretch from Libertad Pumping Station to EDSA corner Roxas Boulevard.

It has an approximate development area of more than 17,400 square meters but as early as now, MMDA has plans to extend it to NAIA Road in Parañaque to make it the longest and biggest linear park in Metro Manila.

The park will have these features: a mini futsal field with artificial turf, benches, bleachers, and fences; a wellness area where you can jog or ride your bike with seating areas; and a pet park with pet furnitures, security fences and ground cover.

This is just one of more than 30 parks being developed as part of MMDA’s urban renewal project.