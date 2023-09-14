"Becoming Filipino" No More: Canadian Vlogger "Kulas" Is Officially Pinoy

(SPOT.ph) Remember Kyle Jennermann, the Canadian vlogger whose curiousity about the Philippines made him love and share more about the country? Well, he's no longer "Becoming Filipino" as his YouTube channel calls it—he is finally, and officially, a proud Pinoy.

Jennermann, also known as Kulas, took his Oath of Allegiance to the Philippines this Wednesday, September 14, sealing the deal to make his dream of becoming a Filipino come true.

"Today marks the beginning of the most important part of my life. I am ready for this. I am filled with belief, inspiration, gratefulness, and love," he said in his Instagram post.

Who is "Becoming Filipino" Kyle Jennermann?

The Canadian vlogger went around exploring the world before 2013, when he visited—and eventually settled—in the Philippines. He gave up his life in Hong Kong to explore a life among Filipinos.

His YouTube account, which he launched in 2006 and now has more than 1.1 million subscribers, is a love letter to his "home"—the Philippines—and his journey to "Becoming Filipino" by immersing himself in Philippine culture in rural parts of the country.

"Simply put, I am not Filipino. I don’t have a Filipino passport and it would be almost impossible for me to get one. Truth is I will never be able to say 'I am Filipino'. But there are so many simple beautiful things that I have experienced and witnessed that make up Filipino culture... Things that I would be honoured to learn from, and be honoured to share with the world around me," he said on his YouTube account.

Initially, it was not about becoming an actual Filipino for Jennermann, he told PhilStar Life.

"The goal was never to get citizenship, or something like that—it was having so many beautiful experiences, inspiring experiences that become a part of my life from Filipinos.”

Becoming Filipino's road to naturalization

On July 11, 2022, Binan Representative Marlyn Alonte filed House Bill 1764 to grant Philippine citizenship to Jennermann.

"Kyle Jennermann is a Canadian national who found himself enamored with the Philippines. He firmly believes that the world would be a better place to live if people around the world make the Philippines a part of their lives in one way or the other," she said in her explanatory note, while she noted his contributions to promote Filipino culture and identity to the world.

Seven months later, in February 2023, the House of Representatives approved House Bill 7185 with 244 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and four abstentations. On May 29, the Senate approved the bill to grant him Filipino citizenship with 24 affirmative votes.

"He is a better promoter of the Philippines than many of the people I know who do that for a living. Kulas was born and raised in Vancouver Island, Canada, but in almost 10 years that he has spent in the Philippines, he has truly become Filipino," said Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

On August 4, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 11955 to grant Jennermann his Philippine citizenship.

At first, Jennermann said he struggled with coming to term of officially becoming a Filipino, only to realize he had to believe "that I can be the best Filipino I can be."

"I will always be a proud Canadian. As I actively do everything I can to be the best Filipino I can be," said Jennermann.