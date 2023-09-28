Lumpia Queen Abi Marquez Proves That Yes, There's a Career in Food Vlogging

(SPOT.ph) Remember the time when you imagined yourself entering the workforce after school? For Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (HRIM) student Abi Marquez, it was always the service industry she dreamed of... until she discovered a 24/7 career in content creation inspired by the humble, flaky lumpia wrapper.

Lumpia Queen, as her fans would call her, said she found the "right career" when she delved into the world of food vlogging. Sure, it's an unconventional career path—and there might not be a forever here—but it's where she found the best way to enjoy and earn from being around what she loves best: food.

Abi Marquez's path to content creation: from foodie to vlogger

As far as Marquez can remember, she's been an avid fan of cooking ever since she was a kid. At age four, she was able to cook fried chicken. At home, she would prepare Tang juice and serve it to their visitors, even when she wasn't told to do so. She was very particular with food growing up, so much so that she cried when she was given kaning lamig alongside her hot chicken nuggets because "hindi bagay."

Marquez didn't know she would find a career in food vlogging when she started in January 2022. She started uploading videos to document her everyday life, and part of that happened to be cooking. No, it was not for millions of viewers to see; it was for her online diary.

"May one time na trip ko lang videohan pagluto ko, hindi rin siya nag-hit at first, parang two videos 'yun, pero nung nag-add ako voiceover, doon.... first video may VO, viral agad," she said.

Her star video? A five-ingredient recipe for tuna pasta.

"Nag-viral 'yun tas dahil nga very intellectual ako mag-approach ng mga bagay, sabi ko, 'okay 'yun pala formula to virality gagayahin ko exactly the way I did it the first time," she said.

She tried doing the same thing to her next video, a recipe for stir-fried cauliflower. It did not go viral.

"Nasampal ako agad ng katotohanan na walang one formula to virality."

After a month of trial-and-error, she was approached for her first-ever brand collaboration.

"Just video at home 'tas may lalapit na 'gusto ka namin kunin for a live stream,' parang what the f*ck, totoo palang merong career dito," she said. "Gulaman lang 'yun ha pero pagdating sa bahay namin, 'di kami makapaniwala na, omg, may tangible thing that came out of what I did."

"Parang sabi ng life sa akin, b*tch ito na. This is your sign."

At that time, she was a graduating HRIM student at the University of the Philippines Diliman and the only career she envisioned for herself was in a restaurant or at a hotel. She applied to famous food and beverages (F&B) companies where she almost got recruited for an internship, only to face issues with her applications. So instead of pushing it, she asked her department head if she could write about content creation instead.

"That was March, so from the beginning very intellectual na rin 'yung naging approach ko to content creation. I was a student when I started tapos after I graduated hindi na ako nag-apply for a corporate job, which was my plan."

How Abi Marquez became Internet's Lumpia Queen

Lumpia may almost always be savory, but Marquez's first step to being Internet's beloved Lumpia Queen was born out of her sweet curiosity.

As the designated cook in all of her barkada's outings, Marquez is sure to take home all the leftovers. After one of those outings, she discovered she still have leftover marshmallows and chocolates for s'mores and some lumpia wrappers. Lightbulb moment: What happens if I fry marshmallow in lumpia wrapper, will it turn into Jollibee's famous choco mallow pie?

"Nakapambahay ako, may butas pa sando ko, shinoot ko 'yun kasi gusto ko lang masagot 'yung tanong. Genuine curiousity talaga," she said.

"Nag-fail yun kasi sumabog marshmallow sa loob pero pinost ko pa rin kasi it would add more value for people to see ito'y experiment, at ito mangyayari, magfe-fail siya."

Her failed experiment went viral, as more viewers suggested how she could improve the recipe. Following all their suggestions, the succeeding videos also trended on social media—two million views in one night. That's when she came up with her own Lumpia Theory.

"Doon ko na lang na-realize, retrospectively speaking, na lumpia is a versatile ingredient kasi ano ba naman siya, it's just pastry that when you fry it, it becomes crispy, so basically anything that works with just adding crisp or crunch to it would work as a lumpia."

Lumpia became almost synonymous with Abi Marquez, so much so that any resemblance to lumpia wrappers (Anne Curtis' GMA Gala look, for example) will soon reach Marquez' inbox. But hopefully, lumpia isn't forever for Marquez. After all, she would also love to cook more sophisticated recipes as a skilled cook. Duck breast video soon, maybe?

"Ayoko siya nung una kasi parang ayoko ma-box sa fact na puro siya lumpia. Gusto ko sana magkasosyal na fandom name, Abinatics," she joked.

"Right now, I may be relevant pero bukas, or in the next year wala na, meron nang mas magagaling na mas entertaining na mas fresh ang ideas at mas kayang mag-hop on to trends. Ine-enjoy at tine-take advantage ko emotionally 'yung opportunities, patol lang nang patol. Gusto ko gumawa ng mga videos na evergreen, 'yung puwedeng balik-balikan in the future," she said.

Abi Marquez's tips for aspiring food vloggers

There's enough space on the Internet for more shortform content creators, and Marquez let us in on tips for aspiring food vloggers who want to effectively produce their own video content.

Recall is important

You know it's Marquez when you hear "what happens when..." or "gorgeous", or that it's her friend Jujumao's vlog when there's an "Oh, baby!" there. It's called recall, and it's important to own it so audience would know it's you.

Think of a punchy intro and a good story

You have just a couple of seconds to catch the eye of your audience before they swipe up or right, so it's a must to think of an eye-catching intro with an interesting storytelling to boot, said Marquez. It's one of her cardinal rules in shortform creation that she would decide not to push through with the shoot if the can't think of a good intro. Is it a cheese stretch in a fresh-out-of-the-oven sandwich? Maybe a crunchy lechon kawali? Or warm palabok sauce poured over crispy noodles?

"For me, integral sa virality and engagement ng video 'yung hook, dapat maganda so when you start conceptualizing your short video, one of the things you should spend most time on is the first sentence or first four seconds ng video."

Harness your other talents to up your video content

Did you know that this Lumpia Queen is also well-versed in filmmaking and music? She believes that her experience in these fields made her the Abi Marquez her audience have grown to love over the years.

Know your audience

It's important to engage with your audience. What type of contents do they want to see from you? The goal is to provide value to your content that your viewers can use at home. Remember: It's not just about flexing what you can do; it's to provide relevant content for your viewers.

"I don't want to do things that has already been done. Gusto ko bago, fresh, value-adding."