Grab Says Majority of Operations Unaffected Despite "Gathering" of Delivery Partners

(SPOT.ph) Social media users on October 25 observed several failed attempts to book a GrabFood service in selected areas.

Statement of Grab Philippines:

As a response, Grab Philippines said on October 26: "We'd like to clarify that despite the gathering of a number of delivery partners, our operations and delivery services remained largely unaffected. Together with our merchant partners and vast network of delivery-partners, we ensured that many of our consumers continue to receive their orders in a timely manner. We appreciate the understanding and trust of our community, and we remain committed to delivering the best possible service to our kababayans."

The company also released a statement on October 25, which said that they "recently rolled out a new earnings structure for its delivery partners." The initiative, according to them, factors in "holistic earning considerations," "guaranteed minimum fare," and "continued benefits and incentives."

The "revamped earning model" also "factors in the totality of effort exerted by delivery partners, including compensation for longer wait times at merchant outlets and adjusted fares for long pick-up distances."

This comes after thousands of Grab delivery riders in various parts of Metro Manila, including some 300 riders from Quezon City, joined a rally on Wednesday, October 25. The group is protesting the lower fees that Grab plans to implement: a base fare for deliveries goes to P35 from P45, and the per kilometer fee goes to P7 from P10. According to the riders, lowering the base fare means less take-home pay.

