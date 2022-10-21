Unbeleafable! Lettuce Outlasts UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Who Quit After 45 Days in Office

(SPOT.ph) Liz Truss made history as the shortest serving British prime minister, in office for 45 tumultuous days that spanned the mourning over Queen Elizabeth II's death and the depreciation of the pound due to her u-turn on unfunded tax cuts. It was so short a head of lettuce stayed fresh for longer.

In the UK, tabloids openly make fun of politicians and the Royal Family and the The Daily Star has wagered that Truss would end her term faster than a head of lettuce would spoil. The salad vegetable won.

King Charles III knew things were going bad for Truss when in a recent courtesy call, he was caught by TV cameras muttering "Oh, dear" as she walked towards him in his office.

Who is Liz Truss?

Truss, a member of the Conservative Party, is only the third woman to hold the position of Prime Minister in the UK after Theresa May, who oversaw consumnation of Brexit or Britain's exit from the European Union and "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher from the 1980s.

She took over from Boris Johnson, a fellow Conservative or Tory, who led the UK during the pandemic and was later accused of breaking protocols on social gatherings. As London mayor, Johnson was also one of the mover of Brexit.

Truss' undoing was her unfunded tax cuts, that sent the pound tumbling and weaker against the euro and the U.S. dollar. In simple math, how could she tax the rich less without identifying where to source the money that will be lost?

What's next after Liz Truss' resignation?

For us Filipinos who are unfamiliar with the European-style parliamentary government, here's how things will proceed.

The party that holds the majority, in this case the Tories, will elect among themselves Truss' replacement. It can be jarring for those who are under presidential governments wherein the country's leader is elected via popular vote.

Truss' replacement will stay in power for as long as her party has confidence in him, her or them. For a more dramatic look into parliamentary party politics we suggest streaming Borgen on Netflix.

