Fixed Price, No Surge: Grab to Deploy 200 "Airport to Anywhere" Cars to NAIA

(SPOT.ph) Having a hard time getting a ride home from NAIA? To address this, MIAA has tapped ride-hailing platform Grab to deploy more vehicles so inbound passengers have more options for land transportation this holiday season.

Some 200 Grab-accredited vehicles were dedicated for the "Airport to Anywhere" pilot program to address the increased demand for transport vehicles at the airport, the Manila International Airport Authority said Thursday.

Read more:

The Ultimate Step-By-Step Travel Guide for the Airport Newbie

How Many Hours Before My Flight Should I Be at the Airport?

MIAA and Grab partnership for Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Passengers can book a ride via Grab mobile app. Fares will be fixed based on drop-off locations with no surge charges, according to MIAA.

MIAA said it expects an influx of passenger traffic starting December 16 as more OFWs come home to the Philippines for the holidays.

NAIA also reported a surge in passenger volume in November, with more than 3.1 million passengers or 229% increase compared to November 2021's figures.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos