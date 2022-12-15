News + Explainer Mobility

Fixed Price, No Surge: Grab to Deploy 200 "Airport to Anywhere" Cars to NAIA

So passengers can get a ride home ASAP.

by Pia Regalado
4 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
PHOTO BY Wikimedia

(SPOT.ph) Having a hard time getting a ride home from NAIA? To address this, MIAA has tapped ride-hailing platform Grab to deploy more vehicles so inbound passengers have more options for land transportation this holiday season.

Some 200 Grab-accredited vehicles were dedicated for the "Airport to Anywhere" pilot program to address the increased demand for transport vehicles at the airport, the Manila International Airport Authority said Thursday.

Read more:
The Ultimate Step-By-Step Travel Guide for the Airport Newbie
How Many Hours Before My Flight Should I Be at the Airport?

MIAA and Grab partnership for Christmas

grab by rental
PHOTO BY Shutterstock
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Passengers can book a ride via Grab mobile app. Fares will be fixed based on drop-off locations with no surge charges, according to MIAA.

MIAA said it expects an influx of passenger traffic starting December 16 as more OFWs come home to the Philippines for the holidays.

NAIA also reported a surge in passenger volume in November, with more than 3.1 million passengers or 229% increase compared to November 2021's figures.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Grab Miaa Mobility Explainer Spot News And Explainer
Explore Spot.ph
topicNew StorestopicSneakerstopicDestinations Near ManilatopicCafestopicExplainerstopicMoney
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories