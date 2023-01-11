GrabShare Carpooling Is Back So You Can Split the Fare

(SPOT.ph) Good news, commuters: Ride-hailing platform Grab Philippines said Monday, January 9 that it brought back its carpooling service to accommodate more passengers during peak hours as it addresses a driver shortage. It is in beta mode so don't be surprised if it's available in certain areas only.

GrabShare, which was paused when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, is back to allow passengers to share a ride with one other co-passenger at much cheaper rates compared to GrabCar. It is available during peak hours and in crowded areas where demand for ride-hailing service is high, Grab Philippines said.

Aside from GrabShare, its multi-stop feature is also available to allow two passengers coming from the same pick-up location to have two different drop-offs in a single booking.

Only one out of two passengers were able to book GrabCar during the holidays due to lack of supply and increased demand, said Ronald Roda, Grab Philippines' senior director for operations. With the opening of 4,433 TNVS slots this January, Grab Philippines invites more drivers to sign up on the platform.

Here's what you need to know about GrabShare

How does GrabShare work?

Grab considers the route overlap between passengers and detours to ensure the shared trip remains smooth. Drop-offs are determined based on location and not by order of pick-up.

When booking a GrabShare, passengers may choose to opt in on a fallback GrabCar option in case there is no available GrabShare match.

Where to book GrabShare?

GrabShare is available for pick-ups in Makati, Manila, BGC, and Ortigas Center to anywhere in Metro Manila from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Is there a late fee for GrabShare?

Yes. Passengers will be charged a late fee of P50 if they are late for more than five minutes. The late fee compensation will go to the driver, Grab Philippines said.

Is there an advance booking option for GrabShare?

No.

Are pets allowed on GrabShare rides?

No.