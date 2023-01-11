Philippine Passport Rises to 78th in World Power Ranking

(SPOT.ph) The Philippine passport ranked 78th in the world, up two spots from its previous ranking according to the 2023 Henley Passport Index, which rates the travel document based on the number of destinations its holders can enter visa-free in the new normal.

Just like 2022, holders of the Philippine passport can enter the same 67 destinations without a visa. The quarterly index based its ranking on 199 passports and 227 destinations. Sharing the rank with the Philippines is Uganda.

Japan retains first place as the most powerful passport for another consecutive year, with access to 193 destinations visa free. South Korea and Singapore share second place again with visa-free visits to 192 destinations.

Germany and Spain share third place again with access to 190 destinations.

Here are the world's top 10 most powerful passports as of January 2023:

Japan Singapore, South Korea Germany, Spain Finland, Italy, Luxembourg Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta Hungary, Poland Lithuania, Slovakia

