What’s New With the MRT-3’s Overhauled Trains?

(SPOT.ph) Public transportation is not the Philippines' strongest suit, but as we still need to get to places, our trains have proven to be an efficient—and arguably cheaper—option. At least, where we have them, that is. So here's a bit of a bright spot: The Department of Transportation on February 9 announced that it has fully rehabilitated all 72 train cars of the MRT-3, part of the agency's effort at making commutes safer and more efficient for Filipinos.

External makeovers are quick to be spotted, but the train cars actually got major maintenance over the lockdowns. Here's a quick rundown of how the train cars were improved.

What happened during the MRT-3 train car overhaul?

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), all 72 train cars had to be disassembled for full inspection. Repairs, checking for wear and tear, along with the installation of new components had to be done before eact train car was reassembled.

Each train also got a fresh set of gear: new conditioning units; new gangway bellows and articulation; and a new Public Address system on board. Windshields, interior and exterior lights, and passenger hand straps also got an upgrade. Both interior and exterior surfaces of the train cars, including seats, got a paint job.

For components passengers don't see, each train car got new bogie parts including bogie frames, wheels and axles, traction motors, and gear boxes. New electrical parts were also installed.

Before overhauled train cars can run on tracks, they must pass through a series of quality and safety checks. If all systems are go, they may be deployed for revenue service.

Years in the making

Overhauling started in pre-pandemic times back in 2019, when Sumitomo-MHI-TESP was reinstated as maintenance provider. Apart from the train cars themselves, other subsystems of the rail line also had to be rehabilitated, which finished in 2021.

The Japanese consortium designed and built the MRT-3 system and was maintained from start of operations in 2000 until contract expiration in 2012. The last time our train cars got a makeover was way back in 2010, also under Sumitomo-MHI-TESP.

In December 2021, Sumitomo completed the massive rehabilitation of all of the other subsystems of the rail line.