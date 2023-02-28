Beep Cards Are Now Available on Shopee and Lazada

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Beep cards are a commute essential, especially since Filipinos are returning to the outside world with an inclination to choose the cashless and contactless way to transact. The stored-value card might have been a little hard to find as of late, but now they're available for purchase on Shopee and Lazada.

Each beep card is priced at P188 both on Shopee and Lazada and is reloadable. According to the listing description, the cards are valid until the end of August 2025 with an option to extend for 1 more year. Based on reviews, some recent buyers got cards that would expire in December 2025.

There's no minimum maintenance load for beep cards, but it's best to have enough to pay for your daily fares. The maximum load per card is P10,000.

Where can I use beep cards?

The stored-value card can be used for fare payments and at the following partner establishments:

LRT-1

LRT-2

MRT-3

EDSA buses

modern PUVs

Select P2P buses

Cebu ferries

Select LRT-1 merchants

Select Ministop convenience stores

How do I reload a beep card?

Commuters can load their card at 44 LRT and MRT stations, passenger terminals of transport partners, and selected Uncle John's branches.

You can also load up at ticket machine self-service kiosks or via over-the-air loading partners. Topping up can also be done via Sharetreats, Maya, GCash, BPI, Payloro, JustPay.to, Gateway Mobile, LandbankPay, Chinabank, Venio, and Posible.

