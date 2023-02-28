News + Explainer Mobility

Beep Cards Are Now Available on Shopee and Lazada

by Clara Rosales
Just now
beep card commuting how to load
PHOTO BY Courtesy of AF Payments, Inc. ILLUSTRATOR: Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Beep cards are a commute essential, especially since Filipinos are returning to the outside world with an inclination to choose the cashless and contactless way to transact. The stored-value card might have been a little hard to find as of late, but now they're available for purchase on Shopee and Lazada.

Each beep card is priced at P188 both on Shopee and Lazada and is reloadable. According to the listing description, the cards are valid until the end of August 2025 with an option to extend for 1 more year. Based on reviews, some recent buyers got cards that would expire in December 2025.

There's no minimum maintenance load for beep cards, but it's best to have enough to pay for your daily fares. The maximum load per card is P10,000.

Also read: Beep Card Expired? Here's How to Extend Its Validity

Where can I use beep cards?

beep card
Apart from fare payments, beep cards are also accepted at partner establishments.
PHOTO BY Mia Rodriguez

The stored-value card can be used for fare payments and at the following partner establishments:

  • LRT-1
  • LRT-2
  • MRT-3
  • EDSA buses
  • modern PUVs
  • Select P2P buses
  • Cebu ferries
  • Select LRT-1 merchants
  • Select Ministop convenience stores
Also read: Beep Card Accepted in More LRT-1 Food Kiosks, Operator Says

How do I reload a beep card?

Commuters can load their card at 44 LRT and MRT stations, passenger terminals of transport partners, and selected Uncle John's branches.

You can also load up at ticket machine self-service kiosks or via over-the-air loading partners. Topping up can also be done via Sharetreats, Maya, GCash, BPI, Payloro, JustPay.to, Gateway Mobile, LandbankPay, Chinabank, Venio, and Posible.

Also read: How to Generate a Beep QR Ticket in the GCash App

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

