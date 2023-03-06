Heads Up, Southies: PNR's San Pablo-Lucena Line is Back

(SPOT.ph) The Philippine National Railways' San Pablo-Lucena Commuter Line is finally back, starting on Monday, March 6, providing another inter-provincial travel option for Southern Luzon commuters.

The 44-kilometer line reopened after fixing the Tabag bridge in Sariaya, Quezon, the PNR said. The commuter line, which was relaunched on June 25, 2022 after ceasing its operations in late 2013, is seen to reduce travel time to one hour and 30 minutes.

What Commuters Need to Know About PNR's Lucena-San Pablo Commuter Line

It has two terminals—San Pablo in Laguna and Lucena in Quezon—and four flag stops in between:

Tiaong (Lalig)

Candelaria

Lutucan

Sariaya

The train leaves San Pablo at 6:15 a.m., while it leaves Lucena at 5:50 p.m, according to PNR's schedule.

The fare ranges from P15 to P50, depending on the destination. It offers discounted fares for seniors, students, and persons with disabilities.

The Lucena-San Pablo line is vital in reviving the 565-kilometer PNR "Bicol Express" which connects Metro Manila to parts of Southern Luzon. It is slated to be operational by 2027 with 35 stations from Manila to Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon.

The South Long Haul Project or also known as PNR Bicol is seen to cut travel time to four hours from the usual 12-hour journey.