One Ayala’s P2P Buses Can Take You to NAIA, Katipunan, Nuvali, and More

(SPOT.ph) We’ve heard about (and been impressed by) One Ayala’s new PUV terminal, but did you know the mall also has a bus bay with several routes for P2P buses, including those headed to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals?

The P2P bus terminal can be found on the Upper Ground Level of One Ayala with scheduled trips to NAIA, Fairview, Nuvali, Antipolo, Katipunan, Imus, and Noveleta.

There are also city buses with other routes for those who prefer a multiple-stop journey with cheaper fares and no last trips.

Here are the routes and fares at One Ayala’s bus terminal

P2P bus

P2P stations around the Glorietta area have since relocated to One Ayala's transport hub, including beep card partners TAS Trans, RRCG Transport, and UBE Express. This means passengers can use their beep cards for P2P routes for cashless payment.

With the exception of NAIA and Sta. Rosa/Nuvali, all P2P routes will only be available from Monday to Friday.

NAIA Terminal 1, 2, 3, and 4 – P150

Fairview – P160 (first trip at 7 a.m. and last trip at 9:30 p.m.)

Sta. Rosa / Nuvali – P200

Antipolo – P140 ( first trip at 6:40 a.m. and the last trip at 8:30 p.m.)

Katipunan – P100 (first trip at 6:30 a.m. and last trip at 7:30 p.m.)

Imus – P150 (first trip at 7 a.m. and last trip at 9:15 p.m.)

Noveleta – P150 (first trip at 6:45 a.m. and last trip at 9:15 p.m.)

UBE Express P2P buses to the NAIA Terminals have more scheduled trips from Monday to Sunday at 7:30 a.m, 10:00 a.m, 12:45 p.m, 3:45 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, P2P buses to Sta. Rosa/Nuvali operate from Monday to Friday, with the first trip at 7:30 a.m. and the last trip at 9:00 p.m. This is the lone P2P route with a Saturday schedule, providing hourly rides starting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City buses

You can also catch city buses at One Ayala’s bus terminal. City buses for all routes operate 24/7 but its fares are different even with the same journey. You’ll need to add P5 on top of the ordinary bus fare for an air-conditioned ride.

EDSA Carousel-PITX – P25 (air-conditioned)

Rosa / Balibago – P102 (air-conditioned)

Binan – P82 (air-conditioned)

Pacita – P77 (air-conditioned)

Alabang – P45 (ordinary) and P50 (air-conditioned)

Sucat – P30 (ordinary) and P35 (air-conditioned)

Bicutan – P25 (ordinary) and P30 (air-conditioned)

FTI – P20 (ordinary) and P24 (air-conditioned)

Take note that fares for both P2P and city buses are subject to change at any time.

