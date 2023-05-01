Flights Canceled, Delayed as NAIA Terminal 3 Suffers Power Outage on Labor Day

(SPOT.ph) UPDATE: The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 experienced power outage on May 1, Labor Day, resulting in delayed and canceled flights on the last day of the long weekend.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) apologized to affected passengers in a statement, with several airlines issuing travel advisories on affected domestic and international flights.

"The MIAA Management apologizes to air travellers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought to them," MIAA said in a statement released on Facebook.

What Happened at NAIA Terminal 3 on Labor Day

The terminal experienced power outage at 1:05 a.m. this Monday, MIAA said.

"Standby power is now supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and Immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers. As a result, delayed flights shall be expected," it said.

Electricity was fully restored nine hours after, at around 10 a.m., Meralco said in a statement.

"Initial inspection of the loadside pointed to a main circuit breaker problem of the airport terminal," it said.

AirAsia Philippines apologized to its passengers as it reminded them to visit its social media pages and website for more updates on flight schedules and travel advisories.

“We sincerely apologize to all affected guests. While waiting for the power supply to be restored, our ground staff have offered snacks and refreshments and have attended to other needs of our guests. We are also closely working with the MIAA management to minimize any inconvenience in the present circumstances," said Communications and Public Affairs Country Head Steve Dailisan.

Here are the affected flights at NAIA Terminal 3:

Cebu Pacific canceled the following flights due to the power outage as of 11:45 a.m., according to MIAA:

5J 504/503 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 325/326 Manila-Daraga-Manila

5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan-Manila

5J 196/197 Manila- Cauayan-Manila

5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

5J 637/638 Manila- Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 911/912 Manila- Caticlan-Manila

5J 553/554 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 617/618 Manila- Panglao-Manila

5J 483/484 Manila- Bacolod-Manila

5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 793/794 Manila- Butuan-Manila

5J 859/860 Manila- Zamboanga-Manila

5J 993/994 Manila- General Santos-Manila

5J 781/782 Manila- Ozamiz-Manila

5J 909/910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 449/450 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 659/660 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 887/888 Manila- Cotabato-Manila

5J 773/774 Manila- Pagadian-Manila

5J 629/630 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J 581/582 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 977/978 Manila-Davao-Manila

AirAsia Philippines said the following flights were delayed:

International:

Z2 124 MNL-TPE - New ETD 08:10 A.M.

Z2 884 MNL-ICN - New ETD 09:00 A.M.

Z2 188 MNL-KIX - New ETD 10:30 A.M.

Domestic:

Z2 781 MNL-CEB - New ETD: 10:00 A.M.

Z2 217 MNL-MPH - New ETD 10:20 A.M.

Z2 783 MNL-CEB - New ETD: 14:00 P.M.

What to Do If Your Flight is Affected

Cebu Pacific said passengers may avail these services via the Manage Booking portal on its website:

Free Rebooking

You may avail this without fare difference for travel up to 30 days from original flight date. Fare difference will only be applied if the rebooked flight is beyond 30 days from original flight date.

Travel Fund

You may store your credit in a virtual Cebu Pacific Wallet for up to six months and use it to either book a new flight or for add-ons.

Refund

Processing this request may take up to one to two months, Cebu Pacific said.

Cebu Pacific offers free rebooking or travel fund as option for flights until 8 p.m. this May 1.