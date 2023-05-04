Skip the Line: Book Tickets Through the Cebu South Bus Terminal's New App

(SPOT.ph) Anyone who's ever commuted in the Philippines knows the very real horror of long lines at the ticket counter, but the Cebu South Bus Terminal now has a way for you to avoid the hassle.

You can now book and pay for tickets online through the Topline Travel app. The single-use bus ticket comes in the form of a QR code, which will be validated by the bus conductor upon boarding.

There will be a P10 online booking fee on top of the normal bus rate, however.

Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) is one of the busiest transportation hubs in the Philippines, with it being the main transportation center for people traveling to various parts of Cebu and its neighboring provinces. Topline is the operator of the current ticketing system in CSBT.

The Topline Travel app has been around for two months, but was only recently officially launched to the public.

How to book tickets for Cebu South Bus Terminal

The online booking process is as straightforward as it can get.

Download the Topline Travel app on the App Store or Play Store.

Create an account via email or log in using Facebook or Google. You'll also need to input your birthday and mobile number on your profile before you're able to push through with the booking at the end.

Once in, select your destination.

You’ll be presented with several buses and routes that are listed according to price. The cheapest rates are at the top, the more expensive ones at the bottom. Pick one to move on to the next step.

PSA: You can choose to buy multiple tickets in one transaction. Just click the + button.

You’ll also notice an additional P10 to the total amount—this is what Topline Travel will charge for convenience of booking. Take note that each ticket purchase will only be available for 24 hours, so this isn't meant for advanced booking.

Double-check the receipt before clicking proceed.

You can use e-wallets or credit cards to pay for the ticket. Fill in the necessary information before completing your order.

Topline Travel is available for download on the App Store and Play Store.

