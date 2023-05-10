LIST: These Flights are Rescheduled, Canceled for the Philippine Airspace Shutdown

(SPOT.ph) Heads up, travelers: Several flights will be rescheduled or canceled to give way for the maintenance activities that would require shutting down the Philippine airspace for two hours on May 17.

The scheduled maintenance shutdown, happening from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., is said to improve the air traffic management system so as to avoid another disruption like what happened on January 1.

Here are the canceled, delayed flights due to the May 17 Philippine airspace "shutdown":

Selected AirAsia Philippines flights will fly earlier than their original departure or will be delayed for several hours, based on this flight advisory given to SPOT.ph this Wednesday afternoon.

Note: We will update this page as more airlines release flight advisories for May 17.

