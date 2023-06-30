Binondo Food Trip? Hop on a Jeep From Cubao to Lucky Chinatown's New Transport Hub

(SPOT.ph) Been planning to go on a Binondo food trip for the longest time? If you're from Quezon City or Parañaque, good news: there's a new transport terminal in Manila's Chinatown for hassle-free commute from Cubao, Sucat and Baclaran and vice versa.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls' Lucky Chinatown launched its transport hub on June 24, making travel easier for mall-goers to and from the oldest Chinatown in the world.



The routes at Lucky Chinatown's transport hub

You can explore Cubao, Baclaran, and even as far as Sucat when you hop on a ride from this transport hub at the heart of Binondo.

These are the routes available so far:

Via jeep

Lucky Chinatown to Gateway, Cubao (vice versa)

Lucky Chinatown to Baclaran, PITX via Taft Ave. (vice versa)

Lucky Chinatown to Baclaran, PITX via Mabini (vice versa)

Via van

Lucky Chinatown to Sucat vice versa (Pasay, Roxas Blvd., Coastal Road)

Aside from these, the transport hub also has e-trikes ready to bring passengers to any parts of Binondo. Ride-hailing app TokTok is also ready to ferry passengers from Lucky Chinatown to any parts of Manila.

