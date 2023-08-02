Motorists, Take These Alternate Routes as Parts of EDSA Undergo Emergency Road Repairs

(SPOT.ph) Heads up: Some parts of EDSA will undergo emergency road repairs from August 4 to August 9 reportedly due to damage caused by heavy rains, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Tuesday, offering alternate routes so motorists can avoid getting stuck in traffic.

The asphalt overlay and reblocking will happen along EDSA Busway from Buendia to Muñoz for both northbound and southbound lanes starting 10 p.m. on Friday, August 4 until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

The emergency road repairs will be done here:

Fronting Hurom / Philam Homes Before Benitez St. (after Trinoma) HQ BBM (near Octoboy) DDT Skytower (Centris Station) - Albano Before Guadalupe Bridge (whole length) Rockwell Footbridge - Kalayaan (whole length) Footbridge before Trinoma – front Landmark Quezon City 2nd DEO Office – Centris Corinthians – after AFP Before MMDA (Sunshine Media Marketing) Guadalupe MRT – Guadalupe Bridge Footbridge Trinoma – SM North Front SM North and Nice Hotel – Muñoz footbridge Fronting Ricoa – Avida Towers Before Floor Central and Wilcon

Alternate routes during the EDSA emergency road repairs

Via Skyway

From north to south

On-Ramp

• NLEX Balintawak

• Quezon Avenue

• Plaza Dilao

• Nagtahan

Off-Ramp

• Quezon Avenue

• Nagtahan

• Zobel Buendia

• NAIA 1,2, and 3

• Doña Soledad

• Dr. Santos

• Alabang Zapote

• SLEX Elevated ext.

To point of destination

From south to north

On-Ramp

• SLEX Elevated ext.

• Alabang Zapote Road

• Dr. Santos

• Doña Soledad

• Quirino

• Nagtahan

• Quezon Avenue

Off-Ramp

• Magallanes

• Don Bosco

• Amorsolo

• Buendia

• Quirino

• Nagtahan

• Quezon Avenue

• Sgt. Rivera

• A. Bonifacio

• Balintawak

• NLEX

To point of destination

Via Mabuhay Lanes

For private vehicles from north to south

From EDSA, you have two options:

All vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at West Ave., right at Quezon Avenue, U-turn near Magbaua, right at Timog, right at T. Morato, right at E. Rodriguez, left at Gilmore, straight Granada, right to Pinaglabanan or right at N. Domingo, left at Pinaglabanan, right at P. Guevarra, left at L. Mencias, right at Shaw Blvd., left at Acacia Lane, right at F. Ortigas, left at P. Cruz, left at F. Blumentrit, left at Coronado, take Mandaluyong- Makati Bridge to destination. All vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at West Ave., right at Del Monte Ave., left at Sto. Domingo or Biak na Bato, right at Amoranto, left at Banawe or D. Tuazon, right at Maria Clara or Dapitan to destination.

From NLEX:

All vehicles coming from NLEX should exit at Mindanao Ave. Access Ramp, right at Mindanao Ave., left at congressional, right at Luzon Ave., take Bridge crossing Commonwealth Ave., Katipunan Ave., C-5 to destination.

From Quezon City to Makati, you have two options:

All vehicles coming from Quezon City to Makati should take N. Domingo, left at Blumentritt-Kalentong, left at Manalo St., right at Mariano, right at Luna Mencias, right at Shaw Blvd., left at Acacia Lane, right at F. Ortigas, left at P. Cruz, left at F. Blumentritt, Coronado, take Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge or take Barangka Drive Pantalleon- Estrella Bridge, to destination. All vehicles coming from Quezon City to Makati, from E. Rodriguez, left at Matimyas-Plaza Noli to Fajardo, left at V.G. Cruz, right at Lardizabal, left at M. Dela Fuente, right at Ramon Magsaysay Blvd., Nagtahan to Pres. Quirino, left at South Super Highway to destination.

From NLEX

All vehicles coming from NLEX should turn right at Balintawak Cloverleaf to EDSA going to Monumento, left at A. De Jesus St. (8th St.), left at C-3, right at A. Bonifacio, take Mayon Ave., Welcome Rotunda to destination.

For private vehicles from south to north

From EDSA, these are your options:

All vehicles coming from EDSA should take Estrella, E. Pantalleon Bridge, Barangka Drive, left at Nueve de Febrero, right at M. Martinez Ave., straight to Gomezville, straight to Hoover, Wilson, left at Ortigas Ave., Granada, right at N. Domingo, left at Hemady, right at Scout Tobias, left at Timog Ave., right at Quezon Ave., QMC, right at Visayas Ave., left at Congressional Ave., right at Mindanao Ave. to destination. All vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at Banahaw St., right at Makiling, left at Benitez, straight at St. Joseph, left at Ortigas Ave. to Greenshills Shopping Center. All vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at Annapolis, right at Eisenhower, left at Club Filipino, Ortigas Ave. to Greenhills Shopping Center. All vehicles coming from EDSA should turn right at Connecticut, Ortigas Ave. to Greenhills Shopping Center. All vehicles coming from EDSA should take EDSA- Tramo Flyover, right at Andrews Ave., straight to Airport Road, right at Roxas Blvd. take Service road, Redemptorist to destination.