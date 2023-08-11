Check Out the Best and Worst Airports in Asia When It Comes to Waiting Times

(SPOT.ph) Find out the best and worst airports in Asia when it comes to queueing time, according to a recently released study based on passenger reviews. Southeast Asia was the top region thanks to Singapore's Changi Airport, with the Philippines' Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) filing into the lower rungs.

So why are there growing concerns about airport queues? Air travel is back post-COVID, and more passengers are coming in and out of airports which means long lines in check-in, baggage drop, customs screening, border control, and of course, flight delays. The study by rental property management company Casago came out in August and took into account passenger reviews.

The best airports for queuing times

Thanks to Singapore's Changi Airport, Southeast Asia earned the top spot when it comes to the best airports in Asia (and the world) for queueing times, as some 74.50% of passengers rated it either four or five stars.

"Despite being one of the largest transportation hubs in Asia and repeatedly ranking as one of the world’s busiest airports, Changi Airport has consistently been rated as the 'World’s Best Airport' by Skytrax a dozen times," Casago said.

Check out the top 10 list here:

Singapore Changi Airport - Singapore (74.50%) Siem Reap International Airport - Cambodia (71.43%) Tokyo Haneda Airport - Japan (68.25%) Hong Kong International Airport - Hong Kong (63.99%) Noi Bai International Airport - Vietnam (63.33%) Tokyo Narita Airport - Japan (60.87%) Incheon International Airport - South Korea (56.63%) Bahrain Airport - Bahrain (54.35%) Taoyuan International Airport - Taiwan (52.48%) Kempegowda International Airport - India (51.81%)

NAIA among the worst airports for queuing times

Casago rounded up the percentages of four- and five-star ratings by passengers, and these airports received the lowest ones:

Kuwait International Airport - Kuwait (11.11%) Dalaman Airport - Turkey (11.76%) Tribhuvan International Airport - Nepal (12.90%) Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport - Uzbekistan (15.00%) King Abdulaziz International Airport - Saudi Arabia (15.63%) Chennai International Airport - India (16.83%) Phuket International Airport - Thailand (17.78%) Ninoy Aquino International Airport - Philippines (18.11%) Istanbul Airport - Turkey (18.90%) Pune Airport - India (19.05%)

NAIA, one of two Southeast Asian airports in the list, ranked eight in 10 of Asia's worst airports to be in, according to the reviews of passengers on airquality.com, where they give a score between one to five stars. Only 18.11% of those who reviewed NAIA gave it four to five stars.

The Philippines also ranked 20 in the worst countries for airport queueing times, Casago said.