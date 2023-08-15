News + Explainer Mobility

Heads Up: Cavitex Will Hike Toll Fees Starting This August

Take note, motorists.

by Pia Regalado
15 hours ago
Cavitex toll
PHOTO BY Cavitex Website

(SPOT.ph) Motorists plying Cavitex, heads up: The Manila-Cavite Expressway will hike toll fees starting August 21, the Toll Regulatory Board said Monday.

The TRB has greenlit the petition of Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) and Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) to collect adjusted fees for Seaside to Zapote (R1) and Zapote to Kawit (R1 Extension, Segment 4). This means the Class 1 toll fee for R1 will be P35 from the current P33.

Under the Toll Operation Agreement, the CIC and PRA are allowed to apply for toll fee adjustment every three years, and they filed a petition for rate adjustment in September 2017.

The last toll fee adjustment for R1 was implemented on May 12, 2022 for its 2011 and 2014 petition, while this will be the first time for the R1 Extension, Segment 4 since May 1, 2011.

Also read: Get to Tagaytay Faster When the CALAX Silang-Aguinaldo Interchange Opens in September

How much will it cost to ply Cavitex?

Tollgate
PHOTO BY Shutterstock

Here are the adjusted rates effective 12 a.m. Monday, August 21:

R1 (Seaside to Zapote)
Class 1: P35 from P33
Class 2: P70 from P67
Class 3: P104 from P100

R1 Extension, Segment 4 (Zapote to Kawit)
Class 1: P73 from P64
Class 2: P146 from P129
Class 3: P219 from P194

"As a consideration and to provide relief to Public Utility Vehicle Operators, Jeepneys and Modern E-Jeepneys, Passenger Buses and UV Express will still enjoy the old rates for at least three months from August 21, 2023," TRB said in a statement.

