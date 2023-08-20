Heads Up: Motorcycle Riders Using the EDSA Bike Lane Will Be Apprehended

(SPOT.ph) See the bike lane in EDSA? It's for bicycles, not for motorcycles that’s why starting August 21, motorcycle riders seen using the bike lane will be apprehended and fined, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

The agency released photos of motorcycles filling the outermost lane reserved for cyclists and bicycle riders, prompting MMDA to remind them that the dedicated lane isn’t a “fast lane” for motorcycles.

“Simula bukas, Agosto 21, huhulihin na ang mga nagmomotor na gagamit ng bicycle lane sa EDSA,” the MMDA said in a statement released on Facebook.

Penalty for motorcycle riders in EDSA bike lane

A P1,000 fine awaits motorcycle riders who will be caught using the bike lane.

“Disregarding traffic sign ang violation na may kaakibat na P1,000 multa,” it said.

