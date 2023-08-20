News + Explainer Mobility

Heads Up: Motorcycle Riders Using the EDSA Bike Lane Will Be Apprehended

Starting August 21.

by Pia Regalado
14 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
MMDA EDSA
PHOTO BY MMDA/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) See the bike lane in EDSA? It's for bicycles, not for motorcycles that’s why starting August 21, motorcycle riders seen using the bike lane will be apprehended and fined, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

The agency released photos of motorcycles filling the outermost lane reserved for cyclists and bicycle riders, prompting MMDA to remind them that the dedicated lane isn’t a “fast lane” for motorcycles.

Simula bukas, Agosto 21, huhulihin na ang mga nagmomotor na gagamit ng bicycle lane sa EDSA,” the MMDA said in a statement released on Facebook.

Also read: Everything You Need to Know About the Violations Under Metro Manila's Single Ticketing System

Penalty for motorcycle riders in EDSA bike lane

MMDA road
Motorcycles were seen using the EDSA bike lane.
PHOTO BY MMDA/Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

A P1,000 fine awaits motorcycle riders who will be caught using the bike lane.

“Disregarding traffic sign ang violation na may kaakibat na P1,000 multa,” it said.

Also read: Reminder: Right-of-Way Traffic Violations Can Land You a P1,000 Fine

CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Mmda EDSA Bike Lane Bike Lane Edsa Mobility
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories