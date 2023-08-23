No Yearbook Required: These Are the Documents Needed by Filipinos Traveling Abroad

(SPOT.ph) Heading out of the country for work or travel? Before you leave, know that the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking has just released its revised guidelines for Filipinos. Good news: There are no mentions of presenting your high school yearbook or 10 birth certificate of your ancestors.
Note that this guideline is a safeguard against potential human trafficking, as government agencies saw travelers assuming the guise of tourists to seek employment abroad, the Department of Justice said in a statement.
This will take effect starting September 3, the DOJ said in a statement as reported by ABS-CBN News' Mike Navallo.
Basic travel requirements for passengers
All Filipino passengers are required to undergo immigration inspection, and will be asked to present these basic documents:
- Passport valid at least six months from date of departure
- Appropriate valid visa whenever required
- Boarding pass
- Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket when necessary
Additional requirements for passengers
The following requirements will be asked from passengers depending on the nature of their travels.
Tourists
Self-funded
- Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket
- Proof of hotel booking/accommodation
- Financial capacity or source of income consistent with the declared purpose of travel
- Proof of employment and other equivalent document
Sponsored travel
If the sponsor is a relative within the first civil degree, these are the requirements:
- Original Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-issued birth certificate or marriage certificate/proof of marriage as proof of first-degree relationship
- Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket
- Copies of the following documents of sponsor: valid passport, valid work visa/permit, residence permit, or any equivalent document
- Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC), E-Receipt, or OFW Clearance for OFW sponsor
If the sponsor is a relative up to fourth civil degree of consanguinity or affinity:
- Original Affidavit of Support and Guarantee (AOSG)
- duly notarized by Philippine Embassy/Consulate-Honorary Consulate authorized to perform notarization services or;
- if the AOSG is notarized by local notary public in the country of destination, it must be duly authenticated by Philippine Embassy/Consulate-Honorary Consulate (for non-apostille) or apostilled by apostille authority in the country of destination (for apostille countries)
- Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket
- Original Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-issued birth certificate or marriage certificate/proof of marriage showing the exact relationship between passenger and sponsor
If the sponsor is a non-relative or a legal/juridical entity
- OASG
- duly notarized by Philippine Embassy/Consulate-Honorary Consulate authorized to perform notarization services or;
- if the AOSG is notarized by localnl notary public in the country of destination, it must be duly authenticated by Philippine Embassy/Consulate-Honorary Consulate (for non-apostille) or apostilled by apostille authority in the country of destination (for apostille countries)
- Substantial proof of relationship
- Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket
- If a legal/juridical entity, sponsor’s registration papers
If traveling with a local sponsor
- Duly notarized affidavit executed by local sponsor
- Substantial proof of relationship
- Copy of the sponsor’s return ticket consistent of that of the passenger
Overseas Filipino Workers
If departing for the first time
- OEC, E-Receipt, or OFW Clearance duly issued by Department of Migrant Workers
- Valid and appropriate employment visa or work permit or any equivalent document
- Employment contract as necessary
- Visa Usage Undertaking or Manpower Request specifying visa usage approved or verified by Migrant Workers Office, if applicable
If Balik-Manggagawa
- Valid and appropriate employment visa or work permit or any equivalent document
- OFW Clearance, OEC issued onsite by the MWO, DMW, Migrant Workers Airport Assistance Center, Online BM OEC Exemption or manually-issued OEC
- Proof of employment as necessary
If Direct Hire
- OEC, E-Receipt, or other valid OFW Clearance
- Proper and valid work visa/work permit or any equivalent document
If OFWs requiring special travel exit clearance
- Locally employed seafarers who will be manning a Philippine Registered Ship’s conduction from a foreign port to the Philippines
- Seafarers who will undergo orientation and other analogous circumstances as a requirement before their employment, ad the prospective foreign employer prescribes. Foreign employer must be accredited by a licensed manning agency
- Emergency change crew for Philippine registered vessels docked in international ports.
If OFWs traveling to other countries during their vacation in the Philippines
If the OFW will travel to other country/ies for tourism, but will return to the Philippines before proceeding to his/her jobsite, the OFW shall undergo the usual immigration inspection for tourist travelers under this Guidelines.
If the OFW will travel to other country/ies for tourism, but will proceed directly to his/her job site, a valid OEC will be required.
If Endorsement to the DMW-MWAAC
The IO shall promptly endorse a passenger to the DMW-MWAAC for validation of employment documents, updating of employment records, issuance of clearance, or other appropriate action, when confronted with the following:
- the OEC of the OFW or MWO-registered worker is invalid, expired, used, or did not reflect in the BCIS; or
- the OFW has incomplete or questionable documents.
In cases of endorsement to the DMW-MWAAC, the IO shall provide the passenger with a validation request form. Upon validation by the DMW-MWAAC, the passenger shall be directed back to the IO for the completion of the immigration inspection.
Minors
If traveling with parent/s
- Original Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-issued birth certificate or report of birth; and
- If the minor is traveling without the mother, original copy of PSA-issued marriage certificate
If travels requiring Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)
- Clearance or Certificate of Exemption
- DSWD Travel Clearance Certificate (TCC), When Required
Passengers traveling with a minor shall present a DSWD TCC under
any of the following circumstances:
- If the parents are not married and the minor is traveling without the
- mother;
- If the minor is traveling with a person other than his/her parent/s; or
- If the passenger is over 18 years old but unable to fully take care of
- himself/herself or protect himself/herself from abuse, neglect, cruelty, exploitation or discrimination because of a physical or mental disability
- or condition
Minors thirteen (13) years old and above, who are traveling alone, shall
present a DSWD TCC. Minors below thirteen (13) years old are
absolutely prohibited from traveling alone.
DSWD Certificate of Exemption from TCC, When Required
Passengers traveling with a minor shall present a DSWD Certificate of
Exemption from TCC under any of the following circumstances:
- If the parents are not married and the minor is traveling with the biological father who has sole parental authority or legal custody over the minor
- When the traveling companion is the legal guardian;
- Orphans of married parents and traveling with the substitute parent/s (grandparent or nearest kin); and
- Orphans of non-married parents and traveling with the substitute parent/s or nearest kin on maternal side.
If minors subject of adoption
For adopted minors with an Order of Adoption but pending issuance of a new PSA-issued birth certificate
- Travel Authority for the adoptive parent/s and adopted minor issued by the National Authority for Child Care (NACC).
Prospective Adoptive Parent/s Traveling with a Minor Subject of Pending
Domestic Adoption Proceedings
For proceedings pending with the NACC: DSWD Travel Clearance Certificate
For those pending in courts: A manifestation or notice about the intended travel, duly received by the Court where the case is pending, filed at least seven (7) calendar days before the intended date of travel.
Other categories of passengers
Dependent Family Members Joining the OFW at the Job Site
- Valid dependent visa or any equivalent document; and
- Copies of the OFW’s valid visa and OEC, E-receipt, or OFW Clearance
Passengers Requiring Clearance from the CFO
- Filipino spouse, fiancé(e), or a partner22 of a foreign national with immigrant/resident/spouse/long-term/partner/prospective-marriage/family-reunification visa and other similar visas
- First time Filipino emigrants, holders of residence visa or permit/holders of Permanent Resident Card registering for the first time with CFO;
- Filipino J1 Visa Holders or Exchange Visitors Program Participants bound for the United States of America; and
- Passengers traveling under Au Pair Visa.
Students under the International Student Affairs Program (ISAP) or Student Internship Abroad Program (SIAP) of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED)
- CHED Endorsement
Students/Scholars
- Acceptance Letter issued by the institution or school abroad;
- Duly-notarized affidavit executed by the scholar/student indicating the name of the educational institution and the duration of the course or program of study;
- Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket consistent with the duration of the program, if practicable;
- Proof of financial capacity or academic scholarship/funding/support; and
- If applicable, endorsement from the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) for Arabic language scholars
- For basic education students under an international exchange program or joining a competition abroad, a certification issued by the School Division Superintendent shall be presented. If said student is a minor traveling without the parents/legal guardian, a DSWD Travel Clearance Certificate shall also be required
Passengers with Prospective Employers Abroad
- Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket consistent with the duration of the travel
- Relevant documents25 relating to the purpose of the travel and
- Duly-notarized affidavit executed by the passenger indicating the purpose and duration of travel.
Passengers Traveling Abroad for a Compassionate or Humanitarian Visit to a Filipino Overseas
- Certification from the DMW or the DFA, through its foreign service posts, specifying the purpose of the said travel.
Passengers Traveling for Intra-Company Transfers or Intra/Inter-Company Trainings
Intra-Company Transferees
- Proof of local employment as certified by the Department of Labor and
- Employment (DOLE); and
- Secondment agreement between the local/domestic company and the foreign host company, as necessary.
Intra/Inter-Company Trainees
- Proof of local employment as certified by DOLE; and
- Traineeship Agreement, duly authenticated by the Philippine Embassy or Consulate where the training or skills enhancement shall be conducted, as necessary
Filipino Volunteer Workers
- Endorsement from the Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA)
Hajj Pilgrims to Mecca
- Endorsement/List of Pilgrims from the NCMF
Filipino Donor Traveling for Organ Donation or Organ Transplantation
- Department of Health (DOH) Clearance approving the organ donation or organ transplantation
Trainees for Skills Enhancement
Government-Endorsed Trainees:
- Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI)’s Trainees: DA-ATI Endorsement
- TESDA Trainees for Agro-Studies: TESDA Endorsement
- Other Government Endorsed Trainees Endorsement from the concerned government agency
Non-Government Endorsed Trainees
- Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket for programs six (6) months and below;
- Traineeship Contract apostilled or duly authenticated by the Philippine Embassy or Consulate; and
- Duly-notarized affidavit executed by the trainee indicating the name of the training institution and the duration of the training.