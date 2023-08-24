Heads Up: LRT-1 Limits Its Operations for 3 Days Due to a Mechanical Issue

(SPOT.ph) Commuters, heads up: LRT-1 will operate in limited capacity for tthe next three days to perform works in a portion of its tracks, Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) said Thursday, August 24. Plan your trips ahead to avoid inconvenience.

Operations are limited from Gil Puyat Avenue to Fernando Poe Jr. Station and vice versa, it said, meaning only 18 of its 20 stations are open to serve commuters in the coming days. The station nearest the affected stops Baclaran and EDSA is Libertad Station in Pasay City.

"Rest assured that our team is working as fast as we can to resolve the issue and resume normal operations for the entire line," it said.

Also read: Bye, Roosevelt: LRT-1 Station in Quezon City is Now FPJ

What happened at LRT-1?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW It first said it was limiting its operations at 12:32 p.m. Thursday after one of its second generation trainset experienced a mechanical failure on its way to Baclaran Station from EDSA Station.

Initial assessment later revealed a portion of its tracks between the two stations require additional works for the next three days "to ensure that the LRT-1 system remains safe for our passengers."

"We advise the riding public to plan their schedule accordingly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident, and we hope for everyone’s patience and kind understanding.