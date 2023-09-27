Elevated Walkways for Seniors, PWDs: What We Know About the EDSA Greenways Project

(SPOT.ph) Pedestrians having difficulties crossing EDSA might soon find relief with the help of the EDSA Greenways Project, a planned initiative with elevated walkways connecting MRT-3 stations to other modes of transportation for easier and safer access to commuters, including persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, pregnant women, and those traveling with small children.

It is the first-ever pedestrian-centered and sustainable road infrastructure as Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to transform urban areas into walkable cities with the pedestrians' safety in mind.

Fast-tracking the EDSA Greenways Project

The EDSA Greenways project was first publicized in 2020 after it was greenlit by the National Economic Development Authority. Three years later on September 25, 2023, the DOTr signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Philippine National Police (PNP), SMART-PLDT, Eastern Telecommunications, and Converge to fast-track the project.

"We want to fast-track this project to be able to connect pedestrian networks to train stations along EDSA and enhance the overall urban environment and transport connectivity in the identified areas," said Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

The project is slated to be completed by 2027, the DOTr said earlier.

What we know so far about the EDSA Greenways Project

The project will improve pedestrian traffic in four areas, at least under Phase 1. This covers Balintawak, Cubao, Guadalupe and Taft mass transit stations along EDSA.

A total of five kilometers of elevated walkways will be built, which includes construction of new walkways and replacement or widening of existing footbridges in the four locations.

The walkways will be well-lit and covered to shelter from rains and direct heat. It is expected to be five meters wide, and will be equipped with elevators for easy access for the elderly, pregnant women, PWDs, and those carrying young children.

Aside from improving accessibility and putting priority on people-mobility over vehicle-mobility, the project is also seen to increase the capacity of MRT-3 as pedestrians will have direct access to the train line.