Heads Up, Commuters: LRT-1 Adjusts Operating Hours on Weekends, Holidays

(SPOT.ph) Are you an early riser who prefers to commute at dawn to avoid the morning rush? If so, take note: LRT-1 will be starting at a later time on weekends and holidays starting October 1.

First trains from Baclaran Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station (formerly Roosevelt) starts at 5 a.m. on weekends and holidays from the previous schedule of 4:30 a.m. This is to give way to the Light Rail Manila Corporation’s (LRMC) efforts to improve commuter experience through a railway upgrade program.

“The changes at the start of the operating hours on weekends/holidays will allow us to have more time to perform track works as part of our initiatives in upgrading the LRT-1 system. The primary goal of these upgrade efforts is to provide efficient transportation for our dear commuters,” LRMC COO Rolando J. Paulino III said.

There’s no word yet on how long the new operating hours will be in effect.

Updated operating hours for LRT-1 trains

The rest of LRT-1 operating hours will remain the same.

First trains from Baclaran Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station start at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays.

Last trains from Baclaran Station leave at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays, while last trains from Fernando Poe Jr. Station leave at 10:15 p.m. on weekdays and 9:45 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Since July, LRT-1 has deployed a total of seven Gen-4 train sets so far (the red ones), which are set to reduce passenger waiting time between train sets to less than three minutes from the previous four minutes as per the LRMC.

The new trains will have LED panels and lighting to inform passengers where the train is headed, along with a more PWD-friendly space and a human-machine interface to help train operations spot and troubleshoot operational glitches.

