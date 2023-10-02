News + Explainer Mobility

Heads Up, Commuters: LRT-1 Adjusts Operating Hours on Weekends, Holidays

Take note of this change.

by Micah Avry Guiao
Just now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
LRT Balintawak
PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) Are you an early riser who prefers to commute at dawn to avoid the morning rush? If so, take note: LRT-1 will be starting at a later time on weekends and holidays starting October 1.

First trains from Baclaran Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station (formerly Roosevelt) starts at 5 a.m. on weekends and holidays from the previous schedule of 4:30 a.m. This is to give way to the Light Rail Manila Corporation’s (LRMC) efforts to improve commuter experience through a railway upgrade program.

“The changes at the start of the operating hours on weekends/holidays will allow us to have more time to perform track works as part of our initiatives in upgrading the LRT-1 system. The primary goal of these upgrade efforts is to provide efficient transportation for our dear commuters,” LRMC COO Rolando J. Paulino III said.

There’s no word yet on how long the new operating hours will be in effect.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: From Roosevelt to Baclaran: Here's Your Ultimate Guide to LRT-1 Stations

Updated operating hours for LRT-1 trains

The rest of LRT-1 operating hours will remain the same.

First trains from Baclaran Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station start at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays.

Last trains from Baclaran Station leave at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays, while last trains from Fernando Poe Jr. Station leave at 10:15 p.m. on weekdays and 9:45 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

lrt-1 schedule
PHOTO BY Facebook/Light Rail Manila Corporation
CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now

Since July, LRT-1 has deployed a total of seven Gen-4 train sets so far (the red ones), which are set to reduce passenger waiting time between train sets to less than three minutes from the previous four minutes as per the LRMC.

The new trains will have LED panels and lighting to inform passengers where the train is headed, along with a more PWD-friendly space and a human-machine interface to help train operations spot and troubleshoot operational glitches.

Also read: LRT-1 Adds New Trains to Cut Passenger's Waiting Time At Stations

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Travel & Transportation Long Distance Bus & Rail Rail Travel Urban Transit Train LRT-1 Light Rail Manila Corporation Lrmc Baclaran Station Fernando Poe Jr. Station Operating Hours Commute Public Transportation
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories