Libreng Sakay for EDSA Carousel, Jeepneys Is Coming Back This November

(SPOT.ph) Heads up: Libreng Sakay is set to return this November, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)'s early Christmas present for commuters, its chief said on Monday, October 9.

Commuters can soon avail the free rides along EDSA Bus Carousel, as well as some jeepney routes under a cooperative, LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz III said in a press briefing hours before President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ordered for his suspension due to reports of alleged corruption.

"Ibabalik po natin ang Libreng Sakay. Uunahin po natin ang Metro Manila kasama ang mga jeepneys. Hindi katulad noon na nilimit lang sa Carousel, ngayon po pati mga jeepneys kasama po sa Libreng Sakay," he said.

What you need to know about Libreng Sakay

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The DOTr first offered the Libreng Sakay under its Service Contracting Program in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this program, operators and drivers who participate will receive payment based on the kilometers they traveled, regardless if they have passengers or not. The free rides for EDSA Carousel commuters ended on December 31, 2022 due to limited funds.

The free rides is expected to return in November and will last until the end of the year as it allocated P1.3 billion for the program. It will revive the free rides in Metro Manila first, he said.

"I can assure you ng November hanggang December and we're looking for additional funds sa savings ni DOTr (Department of Transportation) para hanggang December 31, or at least first week of January maihabol po ito," said Guadiz.