News + Explainer Money

BPI Debit Services Will Be Offline This Weekend

by Clara Rosales
Just now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
BPI

(SPOT.ph) BPI debit services will go offline from February 17 to 18 due to overnight systems maintenance, affecting both online and in-store purchases. ATM queues might be long because of payday, so best to plan those transactions to avoid the hassle.

Also read: Adulting 101: How to Apply for Your First Credit Card

BPI Maintenance Schedule This Weekend

Maintenance will start at 10 p.m. on February 17 and is expected to end at 12 p.m. on February 18

BPI Credit Card and BPI Prepaid Card services will remain operational during the maintenance, provided that prepaid cards have enough load.

Also read: What to Do If You Lost Your Credit Card

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For more information, check out BPI's website.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Debit Card Bpi Spot News And Explainer Money Mobility Banking Finance
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories