BPI Debit Services Will Be Offline This Weekend

(SPOT.ph) BPI debit services will go offline from February 17 to 18 due to overnight systems maintenance, affecting both online and in-store purchases. ATM queues might be long because of payday, so best to plan those transactions to avoid the hassle.

BPI Maintenance Schedule This Weekend

Maintenance will start at 10 p.m. on February 17 and is expected to end at 12 p.m. on February 18.

BPI Credit Card and BPI Prepaid Card services will remain operational during the maintenance, provided that prepaid cards have enough load.

For more information, check out BPI's website.

