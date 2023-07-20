You Can Now Withdraw U.S. Dollars via These Dollar-Dispensing ATMs

(SPOT.ph) Traveling soon and in need of U.S. dollars? UnionBank said on Wednesday, July 19, that it has deployed the first-ever dollar-dispensing automated teller machines (ATMs) in the Philippines, allowing its customers to withdraw U.S. dollars outside the bank.

The first one was launched at the bank's Pasig City headquarters on July 6, it said. Its other dollar-dispensing machines were deployed in its Greenhills and Cebu Wealth branches.

What we know about UnionBank's U.S. dollar-dispensing machines:

UnionBank customers with U.S. dollar accounts can use this new dollar-dispensing ATMs, where they can withdraw in U.S. $100 denominations with no withdrawal fees. So in case you need U.S. dollars before a flight but have no time to visit the bank, this is your alternative.

The bank said it plans to deploy more dollar-dispensing ATMs in areas frequented by its U.S. dollar account holders "in the coming months."

