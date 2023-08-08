News + Explainer Money

These Banks Waived InstaPay Fees for Transfers Worth P1,000 and Below

More reasons for you to go cashless.

by Pia Regalado
14 hours ago
PHOTO BY Unsplash/freestocks

(SPOT.ph) Looking for more reasons to go cashless? Several banks said it would waive fees for InstaPay transfers worth P1,000 and below, giving clients several months to save up on transaction fees for small amounts.

This is in line with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) goal to encourage more Filipinos to switch to online payment transactions. The central bank in February said it wanted banks to consider waiving fees on small transfers so more people can use digital payments.

Also read: 
PESONet and InstaPay: What's the Difference?
SPOT.ph Roadtest: Which Mobile Banking App Is the Handiest?

Banks offering free Instapay transfers for small amounts

BPI

The Ayala-led bank allows free InstaPay transfers via the mobile app for amounts worth P1,000 or less. This means clients can save up to P25 per transaction for small amount transfers until September 30, 2023.

BPI Instapay promo
PHOTO BY BPI/Facebook
Metrobank

Small fund transfer of up to P1,000 using the Metrobank app is free until September 30, 2023.

Metrobank Instapay
PHOTO BY Metrobank

UnionBank

UnionBank said that it is waiving fees for transfers of up to P1,000 starting Tuesday, August 8, with the promo extending until November 11, 2023.

Unionbank Instapay
PHOTO BY Unionbank
Editor's note: We will update this list as more banks announce their promos.

