LIST: Bank Hours for Barangay, SK Elections and Undas Week

(SPOT.ph) Undas week, starting with a non-working day for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), is coming up so that means banks will be taking holiday breaks, too. Take note of their holiday schedule so you can plan your transactions ahead.

October 30 (Monday) is a special non-working day for the BSKE, while November 1 (Wednesday) and November 2 (Thursday) are also non-working days for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, respectively.

Bank hours for Undas, BSKE week

BPI

While BPI branches will be closed on October 30, November 1, and November 2, customers may continue using the BPI app, BPI online, ATMs and Cash Accept Machines (CAMs) for their everyday banking needs.

BDO

On October 30, mall branches will be open from 1 p.m. until regular closing hours, while all branches are closed on November 1. Non-mall branches will be open until 3 p.m. and mall branches until 4 p.m. on November 2. Customers can still use their BDO Online, BDO Pay, ATMs, and Cash Deposit Machines for their banking needs on those dates.

Check this list for the schedule of BDO branches.

UnionBank

UnionBank released an advisory on services offered during the holidays, without mentioning if banks are closed on those days. Check out this page for more details.

EastWest Bank

Most EastWest branches will be closed on October 30, November 1 and November 2. These branches will remain open:

October 30

Festival Mall - Level 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 1

Festival Mall - Level 1, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 2

168 Mall, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Baclaran, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bicutan - East Service, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cebu-Park Mall, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival Mall - Level 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greenhills Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

China Bank

All China Bank branches are closed on Monday, October 30, but its digital channels are still up for customers’ banking needs.

RCBC

Plan your transactions ahead as branches will be closed on October 30, November 1 and November 2.

Development Bank of the Philippines

All DBP branches, including branch-lite units, will be closed on October 30 for the BSKE. ATMs and other online banking facilities will be available to customers on that day.

Its regular banking operations will resume on October 31.

Philippine National Bank

Select branches, specifically those at NAIA, are open to serve customer during the holidays. Do note though that branches not listed in this page are closed on October 30, November 1 and November 2.