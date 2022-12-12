News + Explainer Policy

Voter Registration Resumes this December, Here's What You Need to Know

Don't be a last-minute applicant.

by Pia Regalado
12 hours ago
comelec registration
ILLUSTRATOR War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Are you a registered voter? For those who aren't yet, here's your chance to register way ahead of the election season: Comelec resumes its voter registration campaign this Monday, December 12 so you can skip the long lines just to beat the deadline.

The voter registration is in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections as well as the May 2025 national elections. Why this early? It's the Comelec's response to the clamor of would-be voters who complained of long lines and the need to camp out so they can sign up to vote in the last 2022 presidential elections, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said.

"Maaga na po tayo magparehistro, hanggang January 31 lang po ito, samantalahin na po natin," he told TeleRadyo.

Comelec aims to add some one million voters during this voter registration campaign, Laudiangco said.

Voter registration: What you need to know

voter's registration
PHOTO BY Jerome Ascano

When can we register?

Registration is open in all Comelec offices from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday including holidays, except on December 24 and 31, 2022.

Voter registration is until January 31, 2023.

Who can register?

Those who will turn 15 on or before October 30, 2023 can register as voters in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October 2023.

Those who will turn 18 on or before October 30, 2023 can register as regular voters.

These registration applications will also be accepted:

  • Transfer of voter registration record
  • Reactivation of voting status
  • Correction/Change of entries in the voter registration record

What are the requirements?

Bring a government-issued valid ID like passport, driver's license or National ID. Also accepted are PWD and Senior Citizen IDs, and certification of indigenous people.

Students may present their school ID or library card, said Laudiangco.

Those without IDs may present a barangay certification with their picture, address, and signature.

"Doon po sa ating mga kababayan na talagang walang ID, tinatanggap po namin ang gagawin ninyong affidavit of identification na meron kayong kasama sa barangay na magpapatunay na kayo po ang sinasabing tao na 'yan, maglalahad ng iyong address at magpapatunay na kayo talaga ay nakatira sa barangay," Laudiangco said.

Will there be mall registrations?

Yes. Comelec will launch its Register Anywhere Project this December 17, where registrants can sign up to vote in malls. Take note that this will be held every Saturdays and Sundays until January 22, 2023.

The pilot testing will be held in the following malls in Metro Manila:

  • SM Fairview
  • SM Mall of Asia
  • SM South Mall
  • Robinsons Place Manila
  • Robinsons Galleria

More malls and registration sites will be added, Comelec said.

