Uniform Fines + Violations Await Motorists in Newly Approved Single Ticketing System

(SPOT.ph) Motorists in Metro Manila will soon follow a single ticketing system with harmonized fines and penalties after city mayors approved a region-wide traffic code set to take effect within the first quarter of 2023. This means a violation in Makati City will be fined exactly the same amount in Pasig City, and apprehended motorists can pay at the office nearest them.

Also read: Senate Bill Pushes for More Bike Lanes and Bicycle Parking Areas in the PH

When will the single ticketing system take effect?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said implementation of the single ticketing system based on the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Resolution No. 23-02 is expected to kick in before March 15.

"The Metro Manila [local government units] will have to pass their respective ordinances adapting the Metro Manila Traffic Code 2023 on or before March 15 to fully implement the single ticketing system," he said.

Also read: GUIDE: How to Appeal Your MMDA Traffic Ticket Online

The Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023

Through the Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023, national and local government authorities will work together to make interconnectivity a reality for the capital region as it aims to “harmonize the existing national and local laws on traffic enforcement to establish effective transport and traffic management in Metro Manila.”

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, the new system will allow apprehended motorists to pay for traffic-related violations wherever convenient, regardless of the city where they were caught.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

"The single ticketing system would help avoid confusion among our driving public, as well as [the] option to pay electronically for their violations. Driver's license will also not be confiscated during apprehension," Artes said.

MMDA in a statement said standardized fines and penalties will be endorsed to the Land Transportation Office and local councils for adoption.

Aside from uniform fines and penalties, procedures of apprehension, payment of fines, and redemption of licenses and plates will be standardized to prevent confusion among the driving public as they jump from city to city.

The MMDA will provide funds to enable the system's seamless rollout and integration of the LGUs with the LTO's Land Transportation Management System.

What are the violations and penalties covered?

The Metro Manila Traffic Code of 2023, which the single ticketing system is based on, listed the most common traffic violation penalties which will be imposed uniformly in all Metro Manila local government units:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Disregarding traffic signs

Illegal parking (attended and unattended)

Number coding UVVRP

Truck ban

Light truck ban

Reckless Driving

Unregistered motor vehicle

Driving without license

Tricycle ban

Obstruction

Dress code for motorcycle

Overloading

Defective motorcycle accessories

Unauthorized modification

Arrogance/Discourteous conduct (driver)

Loading and Unloading in Prohibited Zones

Illegal counterflow

Overspeeding

The following special laws will also be subject to standardization: