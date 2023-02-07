Stop Trying to Make "Pobla" Happen, Poblacion's Barangay Officials Say

(SPOT.ph) Makati City's Poblacion is a being of its own, a vibrant creature characterized by its diverse eats wedged in between tight streets, with a lively drinking scene in its underbelly. Most of its patrons call it "Pobla"—a hip nickname associated with the fun times the area promises—but Barangay Captain Benhur Cruz considers the shortened name "offensive and derogatory to the community."

This Resolution Wants You to Use the Full Name of Poblacion

Under Barangay Resolution No. 2020-689 titled "A RESOLUTION OBJECTING THE USE OF THE TERM “POBLA” IN REFERRING TO BARANGAY POBLACION, MAKATI CITY OR ANY AREA WITHIN ITS TERRITORIAL JURISDICTION" is a call on the public to refrain from using "Pobla" to refer to Poblacion.

The resolution states that the "residents of this Barangay highly consider the image and values the rich heritage of Poblacion including its name" and that "any inappropriate contraction or misuse of its name, particularly the term 'Pobla,' is found to be offensive and derogatory to the community."

According to the resolution, the Sangguniang Barangay of Barangay Poblacion Makati City has resolved to object to the use of the term "Pobla" in referring to Barangay Poblacion, Makati City or any area within its territorial jurisdiction.

The snazzy area lined with restaurants and bars was home to party nights and get-togethers prior to the pandemic and is in the process of recovering after two years in lockdown. To a Makati visitor, it's known colloquially as Pobla, but residents actually have Barangay Poblacion in their formal address.

