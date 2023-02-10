Been Single Since Birth? This Municipality Is Offering Triple Pay on Valentine's Day

(SPOT.ph) We get it, February 14 is just a normal day for singles, but the municipality of General Luna in Quezon province is out to treat long-time solos on the holiday of chocolate hearts: Mayor Matt Florido said local government employees who have been single since birth or those who have been single for five years are entitled to triple pay on Valentine's Day.

"Ang benepisyo ay personal kong i-shoulder at hindi kukunin sa pondo ng lokal na pamahalaan. Advance happy valentines day everyone!" Florido said in a Facebook post dated February 6 and finished off with three red heart emojis.

Valentine's Day for the recently single

For those who recently called it quits or have been healing the past three years, you still get a solid deal: "Ang mga single naman ay maaaring makapamili kung DOUBLE PAY (kapag sila ay pumasok sa February 14) or LEAVE WITH PAY sa February 13 (Monday) ang kanilang i-avail para mag-enjoy sila sa long weekend."

There's no way to fully confirm singlehood (we're looking at you, situationships), but the municipality office is running on an honesty system here.

"Sa mga kwalipikado, maaaring i-sumite sa Mayor's Office o sa HRMO ang inyong aplikasyon para sa nasabing benepisyo. Mayroong special committee na mag-validate. MAHALAGA ANG KATAPATAN."

