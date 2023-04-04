It's Final: BGC Is Under Taguig City, Not Makati

(SPOT.ph) It's over: The Supreme Court has ruled that the lifestyle and business district of Bonifacio Global City is part of Taguig, not Makati, ending a 30-year dispute between the two cities.

The high tribunal affirmed its 2021 decision that the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation, where BGC is located and was the center of the dispute between the neighboring cities, is within the territorial jurisdiction of Taguig City based on a resolution dated on September 28, 2022 but was released only this week.

By putting an end to the land dispute, the Supreme Court will no longer entertain further pleadings, motions, or letters regarding the 729-hectare BGC and several barangays in Makati.

The BGC Land Dispute: What You Need to Know

In 1993, Taguig filed a complaint against Makati before the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) regarding the two's territorial dispute over the Enlisted Men’s Barangays (EMBOs)—which includes Barangays Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo and Pitogo—and the entirety of Fort Andres Bonifacio.

In 2011, the Pasig court ruled in favor of Taguig, making Parcels 3 and 4, Psu-2031, comprising Fort Bonifacio a permanent part of Taguig. The decision also said Makati has no jurisdiction over, make improvements on, or treat the disputed areas as part of its territory.

Makati City brought the dispute to the Court of Appeals, which also ruled in favor of Taguig. Makati then elevated its dispute to the Supreme Court, which in December 2021 decided in favor of Taguig.

In September 2022, SC's Special Third Division upheld its decision with finality.

Taguig City said this victory "marks the beginning of a new chapter for Taguig and its people."

"In a way, Taguig is not the only victor in this legal contest. In a bigger sense, with both parties putting their trust in the legal system, it is the rule of law which prevailed," it said in a statement.

